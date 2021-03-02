Leyton Orient manager Jobi McAnuff admits he will only be back on the pitch if really needed

Published: 2:00 PM March 2, 2021

Jobi McAnuff of Leyton Orient and Jay Spearing of Tranmere Rovers during Leyton Orient vs Tranmere Rovers, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 27th February 2021

Leyton Orient’s newly-appointed interim manager Jobi McAnuff reveals he will be fully focused on managing the team rather than playing unless circumstances mean that he has to step back out onto the pitch.

The midfielder was made the manager this week despite playing the majority of matches so far this season but will now be in the dug-out.

The 39-year-old remains registered as a player and will call upon himself if injuries or suspensions force him to.

“It’s a big decision, but a really important one for me, I want to give this the best possible chance of being successful,” McAnuff said.

“Of course, for myself, but more importantly for that group of players and staff to know exactly what the situation is and I think we need a clear path. I made sure that I spelt that out that while I'm in this position that will be my primary focus.

“I won’t be putting myself up for selection or bringing myself off in the 85th minute. That’s for sure. If I'm needed whether that is injuries or whether it’s suspensions then I'm available because I'm a player that wants to help Leyton Orient.

Jobi McAnuff of Leyton Orient and Danny Lloyd of Tranmere Rovers during Leyton Orient vs Tranmere Rovers, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 27th February 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“On the whole I'm hoping that I won’t be needed and my job is certainly going to be managing this club between now and the end of the season.”

McAnuff also explains perhaps why it has been decided to label him as manager instead of head coach which was the role that the now departed Ross Embleton filled.

“For sure, I think it’s important to be honest, I said that to the players and it’s good to be realistic what your strengths and weaknesses are.

“In any walk of life you’re not absolutely brilliant at everything, you’re still learning, and I'm certainly in that process. I’d be silly to say anything otherwise.

“For me there is a difference between a manager and a coach. I’ve started my coaching journey through doing my qualifications and through some of the time I had last year.

“There is a difference and at the moment if you were to ask me what my skill set is that is leading people. Organising and managing.

“I’ve got a fantastic team of staff, which I will use, I will put a demand on them as I feel we all need to be better collectively.

“I want the levels raised and to a man they’ve responded fantastically well. They’re embracing that challenge, I want to push the group, and take them out of their comfort zone.

“If we can improve every footballer and every aspect of the club then performances and results will follow and ultimately that is what my job is to get us back winning football matches.”