Leyton Orient manager Jobi McAnuff wants intensity and consistency from his squad

Published: 4:00 PM March 2, 2021

Leyton Orient interim manager Jobi McAnuff insists he wants intensity and consistency from his side as he look to instil a few of his playing traits on the squad.

The O’s will make the long trip north to take on basement club Grimsby Town this evening (Tuesday, 7pm) for his first match in charge as the club look to end a seven game winless run.

The experienced midfielder has already revealed Craig Clay will step into the captaincy role for the clash but the formation and team selection will come at 6pm.

“A lot of the good teams people will always say are a reflection of their managers, certain traits and characteristics, but clearly that takes a little bit of time,” the 39-year-old said.

“Straight off the bat I want to have an intensity about us, I want to be hard to beat, I want to be consistent. They are three things that I would apply to myself throughout my career. It does take a lot of hard work to do that and unselfishness.

“Working for others, which I think is massive, and from my point of view if we can achieve those things then you can start building and adding little bits on top to maybe take you to that next level.

“At the moment it’s about doing the basics well, we haven’t been good enough in attacking areas, and I want to free them boys up a little bit.

“For me I want that licence when I go out on the football pitch, but you can’t just say go play and attack without a base behind it, that’s certainly something that I am looking at.

“I want us to be athletic and I will put teams out for the most part that I feel will tick that box where I feel no one is going to run over us.

Jobi McAnuff of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Crawley Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 19th December 2020 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“I want energy. If we can do those things with the personnel that we have got here. We will win games. It’s as simple as that and then it’s about winning games consistently. Not stopping at three games and thinking we’ve done ok or accepting that we’ve done ok.

“I want five, six, seven or even 10 games unbeaten. Then you might lose the odd game but then you can go again quicker rather than that up and down nature that we have been for a little while now.”

McAnuff has been captain of the club and shared the pitch with the current squad but he feels that he can use that to his advantage.

“I think it can work both ways, it’s challenging to find the right tone with people that have been team-mates, people that I have shared fantastic experiences with on the football pitch and help me get through some tough moments off the pitch.

“Overall that has to be a positive thing because I know the boys. I like to think I know what makes them tick. I think I know what I need to do to get the best out of this group of players and that’s where the clarity comes in for me.

“I’m not trying to be someone different because again that doesn’t work as I can’t just hide myself away and be that manager that sits in his office all day.

“I don’t want that anyway, I want a good relationship with my players, whether that is here or somewhere else down the line.

“I want to have a good relationship with players. What they need to understand is where that line is and again that’s up to me to tell them and show them where that line is and make sure that we’re not getting any wires crossed on that front.

“Regardless of whether I've been with someone for 4 years, 4 months or 4 weeks everyone will get exactly the same treatment. I will pick a team that is best for Leyton Orient to get a win on a Saturday or a Tuesday night.

“It doesn’t matter to me who those players are or what my experiences are with them. Again they know that.”