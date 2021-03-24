Leyton Orient manager McAnuff says they've never taken eyes off the play-offs

Published: 12:00 PM March 24, 2021

Leyton Orient interim manager Jobi McAnuff insists they’ve never taken their eyes off the League Two play-offs despite slipping well adrift in recent weeks.

The O’s are now back within seven points off the play-offs after picking up three wins, two draws and one defeat since McAnuff took over the reigns.

They now face Oldham Athletic at home on Saturday on the back of two consecutive wins over Newport County and Carlisle United.

“We’ve always said there has to be a target and something to push for, that’s certainly something myself and the staff are driving, and also they don’t want to finish the season limping over the line as such,” the 39-year-old said.

“They want to go for something, we’ve given ourselves a lot of work to do with some of the performances, certainly in recent months but this week has given ourselves a shot.

You may also want to watch:

“It might be an outside one, but we want to give ourselves a chance and a run at it, and if we can get close down the stretch then we can make a run at it.

“We will now make sure that we’re focused and we don’t want this go to waste, the same as Saturday, we didn’t want that performance or result to go to waste and it’s great that we’ve been able to back it up.”

McAnuff added: “For me football is about winning matches, however you do it, yes we want to be a good footballing team and move the ball well. We want to keep possession which we have done at home, we didn’t create enough opportunities to win, but at the same time it’s about finding a way.

“That has probably been the most pleasing thing that we’ve been very diligent and everyone is working so hard.”

The boss was also full of praise for the defensive unit of Lawrence Vigouroux, Tunji Akinola, Jamie Turley, Dan Happe and Joe Widdowson who helped them keep a fourth clean sheet in the six matches McAnuff has been in charge.

“In general we have been keeping clean sheets and the boys that have come in. I can’t speak highly enough of them. Turls again tonight and Happe. Physically they matched the forwards of Carlisle who can be a handful.

“Tunji was fantastic again, Joe Widdowson, you know them boys are going to defend situations.

“They’re natural defenders and have been a massive part of keeping clean sheets along with Loz.”