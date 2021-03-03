Leyton Orient manager Jobi McAnuff full of praise for the forgotten man Jamie Turley
Leyton Orient interim manager Jobi McAnuff was full of praise for defender Jamie Turley who has not started a match since early December.
The 30-year-old came off the bench in their 3-1 defeat to Tranmere Rovers and nodded home in what proved to be Ross Embleton’s final match in charge of the O’s.
Turley then earnt himself a start in McAnuff first starting line-up in charge as they sealed a narrow 1-0 victory over Grimsby Town - having not started since December, 8 where he was sent off in the Papa John's Trophy.
“He’s a player that I have got to give massive credit to, a player that hasn’t obviously played recently, but training wise he’s been absolutely fantastic and has always kept himself in top condition,” the 39-year-old said.
“His application, which is not always easy when you’re not playing regularly has been fantastic, and he’s had his chance.
“For me there was absolutely no fear of throwing him in because of the way that he has trained and that he was ready.
“He led that back four, he talked, he won his headers when he had to and that was a real plus point for me.”
McAnuff also revealed he was very calm during his first match in the dug out instead of out on the pitch.
“Strangely calm actually, I'm a big believer of getting the work done on the training pitch, but I've got to give massive credit to the staff for the input they’ve put in over the last few days.
“The boys were ready, they’ve taken the information on, and once you get out there it’s a matter of them going to produce the goods.
“I was very pretty calm, but there were a few nervy moments through the second-half, but it’s a challenge that I'm really relishing and that I really enjoyed.”