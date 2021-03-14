McAnuff knows he must get the best out of Leyton Orient squad despite injuries
Leyton Orient interim manager Jobi McAnuff knows he must get the best out of the playing options he has despite an ever-growing long-term injury list.
The O’s have been without attackers Louis Dennis, Ruel Sotiriou and Lee Angol for a length of time while defenders Josh Coulson and Adam Thompson are also sidelined.
Thompson and Angol are expected to be out for the rest of the season while Dennis and Coulson are edging closer to returns.
“The biggest blow is that they’re all long-term, Couls is back running, so I'm hoping he is not a million miles off,” McAnuff admitted.
“For me it’s those attacking areas that we have missed those lads, defensively on the whole we’ve been ok, and we know it’s those front areas that have been the issue for us recently.
“When you look at the lads we haven’t got, even to bring on for the last 20 or 30 minutes, we don’t quite have those options at the minute.
“Louis we’re hopeful he can get back on the training pitch at some stage this week, Ruel is still going to be a little bit longer, so we have to work with the group that we’ve got.
“That is a demand that I place on myself. I’ve got a group of players that are underperforming and underachieving so I have to look at ways to turn that around.”