Kelman's first goal lifts Leyton Orient to third straight win

Leyton Orient made it three wins from three in League Two as Charlie Kelman opened his account for the club and Lawrence Vigouroux impressed in goal.

Head coach Richie Wellens included new recruit Idris El Mizouni in his starting line-up, having signed him on a season-long loan from Ipswich Town on Friday.

Paul Smyth was also recalled to the side, but O's saw Mansfield awarded a penalty in the first minute when Vigouroux brought down Rhys Oates.

Stephen McLaughlin's spot-kick was saved low down to his right by the O's keeper, though, and the hosts were awarded a free-kick in a decent position when QPR loanee Kelman was fouled at the other end.

Nothing came of the set-piece, but George Moncur then beat three defenders and found Tom James, whose through ball was just too heavy for Rob Hunt.

Kelman had a shot deflected behind after cutting inside to create space, but Vigouroux had to make an important save to deny Oates as he burst into the box on the quarter-hour mark.

And play was then confined to midfield areas for a short while, with neither side about to create any significant attempts at goal before John-Joe O'Toole was booked for fouling Kelman.

Dan Happe headed straight at Christy Pym from Darren Pratley's cross on 26 minutes, with Hunt booked for fouling Kellan Gordon moments later and Will Swan heading straight at Vigouroux from the free-kick.

Vigouroux produced another excellent save to keep out Oates at close range seven minutes before the break, then denied the same player with his feet when Oates went through on goal and looked set to break the deadlock on 42 minutes.

El Mizouni had to flick Gordon's cross away from danger soon after the restart, while James saw a delivery of his own put behind for an O's corner on 55 minutes.

And the hosts went close just before the hour when Theo Archibald picked out Moncur and his shot was tipped over by Pym, with Happe heading wide from the corner.

The only goal of the game arrived on 63 minutes, though, as El Mizouni produced a driving run through the middle and laid the ball off to Kelman, whose powerful finish beat Pym.

But El Mizouni was shown a yellow card for a foul on Ollie Clarke before the second-half water break as the home fans in a crowd of 6,328 created a party atmosphere.

Wellens sent Jordan Brown and Ruel Sotiriou on for Smyth and Moncur a few minutes apart, but Brown was booked for a foul on George Lapslie moments after his arrival.

Adam Thompson and Harry Smith replaced James and Kelman for the final six minutes of normal time and the additional six of stoppage time, with McLaughlin booked for lashing out at Archibald as O's banked three more points.

Leyton Orient: Vigouroux, James (Thompson 84), Happe, Smyth (Brown 73), Archibald, Moncur (Sotiriou 77), El Mizouni, Pratley, Beckles, Kelman (Smith 84), Hunt. Unused subs: Sargeant, Ogie, Sweeney.

Attendance: 6,328 (including 536 Mansfield fans).