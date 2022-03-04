Leyton Orient have 'positivity walking into weekend' says Harrold

Leyton Orient interim manager Matt Harrold is hoping they can take some positivity into their League Two meeting with Stevenage this weekend.

An injury-time goal from Ethan Coleman earned O's a 2-2 draw at Colchester in midweek, where Ruel Sotiriou was also on target, after they had lost 1-0 at home to Carlisle United in Harrold's first game in charge.

They remain in 18th place, just three points above the relegation zone, and welcome 21st-placed - who are a point behind having played two games more - to the Breyer Group Stadium on Saturday (3pm).

And Harrold said: "It's a step in the right direction, we've not cracked it. We don't think we've cracked it but we've scored two goals which is great.

"I think there was a little bit of a connection there with the fans after, which I think is so important here, and hopefully we've now got a bit of positivity walking into the weekend.

"We've shown something, there's something to build on, and I think the players are walking out a little bit happier."

Orient had failed to score in their five previous matches and netted just once in 11 - which led to Kenny Jackett's departure as manager.

Sotiriou gave them the lead midway through the second half at Colchester, who hit back with two goals in four minutes, before Coleman salvaged a point.

Harrold added: "We showed a lot of passion, a lot of pride and from minute one looked a little bit more structured than we had on Saturday.

"Where we're not used to seeing games out and winning it becomes difficult. They're two poor goals we've conceded, which we need to do better with.

"But we've come back, we've fought right to the very end. We've scored two goals, which is lovely. We haven't scored many recently, so we've ticked some boxes. But it's no good unless we back it up."

Asked if he still likely to be in charge to face Paul Tisdale's Stevenage - or if he wanted the job even - he replied: "I don't have a clue! You'll have to ask other people.

"I enjoyed tonight a bit more than Saturday in terms of the result obviously, but I've really enjoyed the preparation, how responsive the players have been.

"I haven't even had time to think about that (taking the job full time). My missus will tell you I've constantly been staring into the distance, with things running through my head all the time.

"It's not something I've considered, I take each day as it comes. We'll go again Thursday, see how everyone is and then put a plan in place for Saturday."