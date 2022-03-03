Interim boss Harrold hails young Leyton Orient duo

Leyton Orient's interim manager Matt Harrold had special praise for goalscorers Ruel Sotiriou and Ethan Coleman after their 2-2 draw at Colchester this week.

Sotiriou fired O's in front with a wonder goal midway through the second half, having had penalty claims waved away in the opening period.

And after the home side hit back with two goals in four minutes to take the lead, Ethan Coleman claimed his first goal in an Orient to salvage a point in stoppage time.

"I spoke to Ruel, I've got so much time for him, he just needs to bide his time, and when he gets his chance, take it. And to be honest he has," Harrold told the club website.

"His work rate, his fight for the team, he's taken on instructions we gave him, in terms of where to be positionally. He put in a proper shift for the team.

"I always say to the boys if you do that you will get rewards. He got his reward with a great strike but he was a constant menace I thought."

Coleman only joined the club during the January transfer window, on a two and a half year deal for an undisclosed fee from National League side King's Lynn Town.

And the 22-year-old defensive midfielder popped up at the vital time to ensure O's did not return to east London empty-handed.

Ethan Coleman netted his first goal for Leyton Orient in a 2-2 draw at Colchester

"Ethan has been great since he's come here," added Harrold.

"It's been tough. He has come into an environment where we're not winning and he's played every minute.

"He had Covid a few weeks ago, I was a little bit worried about his legs, but I thought he did excellent.

"He is calm in there and puts in a real solid performance, wins a lot of headers, so absolutely buzzing for him."

Paul Smyth was a surprise inclusion among the Orient substitutes, having suffered a punctured lung a few weeks back, and replaced Matt Young midway through the second half.

And Harrold is hoping he can play a bigger role in the remaining weeks of the season, saying: "He gives you that bit of stardust, a quality player. We've just got to keep him fit now.

"He's had his share of stick but you get injured. I've been injured in my career, so have all footballers. He's having one of those seasons where it don't always go right.

"He has had to take a lot of stick, but he has had genuine injuries. He's just been unlucky. It's like a new signing and I think he will have a real strong second half."

The point at Colchester leaves Orient three clear of the relegation zone in League Two ahead of another crunch encounter with fellow strugglers Stevenage at the Breyer Group Stadium on Saturday.







