Leyton Orient boss McAnuff feels he knows already what makes the squad tick

Published: 10:30 AM March 5, 2021

Leyton Orient interim manager Jobi McAnuff feels he has an advantage being familiar with the squad already as he knows what makes them tick.

The midfielder re-joined the club back in the summer of 2017 and has captained the O’s to a National League title in that time alongside many of the current squad.

He now faces the challenge of being the dug-out and getting the best out of his former team-mates as they chase down the League Two play-off places.

“At this stage of the season it’s always a tough one, you get someone in from the outside for that immediate jolt or reaction, but that can be difficult at this moment in time in terms of players have to get to know the manager.

“The manager has to get to know the players, even if he’s watched games and done his research, you have to get to know characters and what makes them tick.

“From my point of view, i have been in the dressing room with those boys, i’ve been out there when we’ve won games and i’ve been out there when we’ve lost games and i feel from those experiences that i know the boys inside and out.

Jobi McAnuff of Leyton Orient scores the second goal for his team and celebrates during Leyton Orient vs Plymouth Argyle, Caraboa Cup Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 15th September 2020 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“My job now is to tap inside that knowledge that i have got. What makes a player tick, how do we get the best out of x and y, as ultimately that is what management is for me getting the best out of your group of players individually and also putting it together as a team collectively to go out and win games.

“I know their strengths and weaknesses. I would never ask a player to do something that he can’t do. I think that’s really important. You have to work with what you’ve got and just try to maximise that.

“In terms of the team and the make up. I want us to be solid, strong and hard to beat, that’s got to be the first thing for me. I want energy and consistency, which is something we haven’t quite had enough of up until this point.

“They are certainly things that i will be driving on a day to day basis as they are things that win you games, it’s as simple as that.

“There is no secrets or shortcuts, i think if you can add to that in terms of the quality and work we want to do with the ball, that can be the difference between being an ok team in mid-table or one that gets into the play-offs or at least challenges for them consistently.”