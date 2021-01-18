News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Leyton Orient midfielder Jordan Maguire-Drew joins Crawley Town on loan

Jacob Ranson

Published: 3:51 PM January 18, 2021    Updated: 3:52 PM January 18, 2021
Jordan Maguire-Drew of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Plymouth Argyle, Caraboa Cup Football a

Jordan Maguire-Drew of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Plymouth Argyle, Caraboa Cup Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 15th September 2020 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Leyton Orient creative midfielder Jordan Maguire-Drew has joined league rivals Crawley Town on loan until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old has found regular football hard to come by this season, and head coach Ross Embleton believes it is important for the player to move and get minutes.

“We care about our people at this football club. Sometimes things don’t happen. He’s not been able to break into the team," Embleton said.

"This works perfectly for Jordan. It’s a club that’s close to where he lives. It’s a good opportunity to go and get minutes and make an impression.”

Maguire-Drew is a Brighton & Hove Albion youth product, having played for Dagenham & Redbridge, Lincoln City, Coventry City and Wrexham on loan.

Jordan Maguire-Drew of Leyton Orient and Will Aimson of Plymouth Argyle during Leyton Orient vs Plym

Jordan Maguire-Drew of Leyton Orient and Will Aimson of Plymouth Argyle during Leyton Orient vs Plymouth Argyle, Caraboa Cup Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 15th September 2020 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Before leaving permanently to Leyton Orient in early 2019, where he made 58 league appearances, scoring 12 times.

Crawley Town technical director Erdem Konyar said: “Jordan is another local lad that has a good pedigree and EFL experience. 

“He will give us an added boost in the offensive area, and it’s testament to our manager John Yems and Lee Bradbury; as we are building a side that players want to be a part of. This near enough completes our recruitment for January.”

Leyton Orient
Football

