Leyton Orient seal late victory over Morecambe

Published: 5:00 PM January 16, 2021 Updated: 5:03 PM January 16, 2021

Lee Angol of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Salford City, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 2nd January 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Leyton Orient moved into the League Two play-off places with a 2-0 victory over Morecambe on their return to action after last weekend’s match at Carlisle United was postponed due to a frozen pitch.

An own goal and a late strike from forward Lee Angol sealed the three points for the O’s at the Breyer Group Stadium.

It was a slow start from both teams with the only real chance coming in the seventh minute when Morecambe midfielder Aaron Wildig fired a free-kick wide which was then dealt with by the Orient defence before Adam Phillips then tried his luck from distance in the opening minutes of the contest.

It wasn’t until the 19th minute when the hosts threatened with a good spell of possession which ended with attacker Conor Wilkinson sending his effort over the crossbar.

Two minutes later the O’s attacked once again as left-back James Brophy overlapped and angled a dangerous cross in for Wilkinson whose header was deflected into the hands of goalkeeper Mark Halstead.

Orient midfielder Craig Clay had the next good chance as he raced onto a loose ball and half-volleyed it over the target before the 28-year-old then also struck a low drive but Halstead managed to grab hold of it after it originally caught him off guard.

It was then a chance for young defender Dan Happe who towered above the Morecambe defence to get on the end of a Jobi McAnuff corner but Halstead kept his attempt out.

The captain McAnuff then fired a free-kick from the edge of the box into the wall before getting a second chance where he picked out Happe who his volley looped wide of the goal.

Goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux was called into action on the stroke of half-time as he pulled off a great save to deny Carlos Mendes Gomes.

Four minutes into the second-half, Morecambe pressure and breakaway efficiently, but Yann Songo'o can't convert from close range, unmarked.

Former Dagenham & Redbridge attacker Wilkinson then picked out experienced midfielder McAnuff but his low driven cross was cleared to safety before they won a corner shortly after which was cleared but only as far as right-back Sam Ling who volleyed it over.

In the 64th minute it was a big chance for the visitors as Songo'o had a header from close range, but steered it straight into Vigouroux's gloves.

Moments later McAnuff drove a shot from distance that went close as both sides still searched for a goal as time ticked on.

Leyton Orient finally broke the deadlock with just two minutes left in the contest when the ball was whipped in towards Lee Angol, but Shrimps' defender Percival-Knight steered it into his own net in the air.

Two minutes later the hosts doubled their lead as forward Lee Angol scored his first goal of the season as he latched onto a ball in from McAnuff at the front post to see the points for the O’s.

Leyton Orient: Vigouroux, Ling, Akinola, Happe, Brophy, Cisse (Kyprianou 56), Clay, McAnuff, Wilkinson, Angol, Sotiriou (Kemp 63)

Unused subs: Sargeant, Widdowson, Coulson, Dayton, Dennis.

Morecambe: Halstead, Cooney, Lavelle, Knight-Percival, Hendrie, Wildig, Songo’o, O’Sullivan, Phillips, Mendes Gomes, Stockton.

Unused subs: Da Silva Mendes, Mellor, Slew, Diagouraga, Kenyon, Lyons, McAlinden.