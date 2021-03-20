Fans column: Leyton Orient must make the right decision to keep talented players

Published: 9:14 AM March 20, 2021

Another few weeks pass, another string of bitterly disappointing results and all of a sudden it seems like an Leyton Orient side who were in contention to be in and around the play-offs come the end of the season will be dragged into yet another season of mid-table obscurity.

But that’s the charm of supporting Orient, isn’t it? You do so well to begin with and then all of a sudden, you’re back down to this depressing reality that you’re probably going to have to wait a lot longer than you hope before you can have a season worth cheering about again.

Since Ross Embleton left the club at the end of February, we haven’t looked like a team that is playing under a new manager and I can’t help but feel that might be because we’re not playing under a new manager because Jobi McAnuff is better suited to be a coach.

This isn’t a dig on Jobi, I love him. He’s been one of the most loyal players at our club in ages and I have nothing but admiration and respect for the man.

But if social media is anything to go by then I think I speak on behalf of a huge section of the fan base when I say that we need a proper manager.

The main issue that appointing somebody internally presents is a complete lack of ambition and given our recent performances, I don’t think there is any way we move forward without a permanent appointment.

We have several first team level players out of contract in the summer and that isn’t including the loan players.

Jordan Clarke of Scunthorpe United and Danny Johnson of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Scunthorpe United, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 13th March 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

If we don’t bring in a manager now to set the foundations for next season, then we risk losing any chances of those players signing for another year.

That would be absolutely criminal given the amount of talent in our squad.

I can’t stress enough how important it is that we get this right. I understand that the board don’t want to rush the decision and it could cost the club more in the long run, but let’s not sit around twiddling our thumbs.

I have every faith in the club to get it right. We did it with Justin Edinburgh, we can do it again.