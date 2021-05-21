Leyton Orient can compete this season insists new boss Kenny Jackett

Published: 1:23 PM May 21, 2021

Newly-appointed Leyton Orient manager Kenny Jackett feels they can be challenging near the top end of League Two this campaign.

The 59-year-old has joined the O’s on a one-year rolling contract ahead of the 2021-22 season and is hoping he can help the club push on.

But the former Portsmouth and Millwall manager knows it will be a tough challenge with the division being so tight.

“I’m really excited by the challenge, it’s a new challenge for me, I want to build on the good work that’s been put in here. Coming out of the National League, then stabilising in League Two, and my own personal ambition is to push on and compete at the top end of League Two,” Jackett said.

“I certainly think Leyton Orient is capable, traditionally, and with the structure and set up that they currently have. It’s a big challenge for the new season, but that is what has attracted me here, and one that I'm looking forward to.

“You should never start any season without being optimistic and aiming for the top. That has to be the case. There is realism along the way and you have to work out a plan of how you’re going to do it.

“The League Two is a very tight division, the points total is slightly different with the three then the seven compared to the two and six for automatic and play-offs.

“It’s very tight, it’s fine margins, it’s never easy to successful in any division but I do think Orient are ready to compete this season at the top end of this league.”

Jackett was in charge of Wolves when they were battling it out with the likes of Brentford and Leyton Orient for promotion during the 2013/14 season – therefore he knows the clubs possibilities.

“I’ve been in and around the London area a lot myself as a player and a coach, and as a manager with Millwall for six years. I feel I know the club and the potential of it, I do think there is a cycle to clubs, and Orient are ready to have a successful period.

“That’s the attraction to me.”