Leyton Orient fight back to seal victory over league leaders Newport County

Published: 4:58 PM December 12, 2020

Leyton Orient climbed back into the League Two play-offs places as they fought back to seal a 2-1 victory over leaders Newport County.

Second-half goals from Danny Johnson and James Brophy cancelled out Jamie Proctor's early striker for the Exiles to seal the three points for Ross Embleton's men infront of almost 2,000 fans in the league for the first-time in nine months.

Head coach Ross Embleton made just one change from the side that crashed to a 2-0 defeat away to Scunthorpe United in the league last weekend although there were plenty of changes from the team that played in the EFL Trophy in mid-week.

The first chance of the match fell to the visitors as loanee midfielder Scott Twine fired a shot well wide of the target as he collected the ball in the middle.

In the eighth minute of play the hosts should have taken the lead as winger James Brophy fired wide despite being in bundles of space inside the box as the ball was laid off to him by Craig Clay after the midfielder won the ball to start an attack.

It was the Exiles who then threatened as Jamie Proctor tried his luck from distance but sent his shot spiralling wide of the post in the 14th minute before the O’s grew into the contest and started to threaten with some good interchanges in attack with Brophy and Joe Widdowson both putting good crosses into the box.

Newport then against the run of play opened the scoring as a ball across the box found Proctor, who managed to turn away from his marker and convert into the bottom right-hand corner in the 20th minute.

A very clever flick from Craig Clay nine minutes later played Danny Johnson through on goal, who managed to get around the goalkeeper but ended up going to ground and appealing for a penalty but it waved away.

Newport then went close through Aaron Lewis twice as he sent a shot bouncing wide of the target before the visitors left wing-back had another chance but his header was comfortably held by Lawrence Vigouroux following a defensive mix-up between Josh Coulson and Dan Happe led to the chance.

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Orient started brightly after Newport dominated the first-half and they almost levelled the score just eight minutes into the second-half as Brophy used his electric pace to get into the box down the left before cutting the ball back for Josh Coulson to head it goal bound but Nick Townsend held onto it.

The hosts levelled the score in the 62nd minute of play as captain Jobi McAnuff managed to poke a ball through to striker Johnson who slotted it home to make the 1,734 strong crowd erupt into cheers.

It was more cheer for the O’s faithful as eight minutes later they took the lead as left winger Brophy managed to flick the ball over the defender and riggled away, then later smashed the ball home on the half-volley.

James Brophy of Leyton Orient on the ball - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Newport substitute Tristan Abrahams thought he had levelled the score shortly after but he fouled O’s defender Dan Happe on the play to rule it out.

Leyton Orient: Vigouroux, Ling, Coulson, Happe, Widdowson, Cisse, Clay, McAnuff, Wilkinson (Angol 83), Brophy (Sotiriou 90), Johnson.

Unused subs: Sargeant, Akinola, Kyprianou, Dennis, Dayton.

Newport County: Townsend, Shephard (Willmott 77), Demetriou, Dolan, Cooper, Lewis (Ellison 77), Bennett (Labadie 67), Sheehan, Twine (Devitt 77), Amond (Abrahams 67), Proctor.

Unused subs: King and Longe-King.