Khan: Leyton Orient looking to get head start on next season

Leyton Orient midfielder Otis Khan is looking to make the most of the final weeks of the season to hopefully lay the foundations for a successful 2022-23 campaign under head coach Richie Wellens.

Khan joined the Brisbane Road club in the January transfer window and has made 16 appearances, netting his first goal for Orient in the 2-0 win at former club Walsall last weekend.

And with O's now up to 14th place in the League Two table, having flirted with the relegation zone under previous manager Kenny Jackett, Khan says they can relax and start working on plans for next term.

"I think we've got some free weeks now to continue playing like that, learning our style of play a bit more and get a head start on next season," Khan told the club website.

"So we're not going into pre-season thinking 'what are we doing, where are we going?' because everyone knows going into pre-season and we can get a head start on it."

Khan praised the influence of Wellens, who has led the team to four wins and two draws during his seven games in charge, with only a 2-0 midweek loss at lowly Oldham Athletic spoiling the sequence.

He added: "There's a lot more structure, the lads know exactly what they're doing. Everybody's working hard collectively for him, for themselves, for the team.

"I think that's what you need if you want to be up there next year. He demands, he wants everyone working hard for each other.

"You can see it's an instant reaction, sometimes when a new manager comes in, maybe two or three games, then a team starts to drop off it again.

"But I think we've been consistent with it, even though we lost at Oldham."

The 26-year-old Khan has played more than 200 games at League One and Two level during his career and feels his versatility has been a help.

But he is enjoying his current midfield role for O's, adding: "Because I've played that many positions, I can fit in a few slots, but especially that number eight role, I'm enjoying it, contributing high up the field.

"It's what I like to do. Goals and assists. And I can do the other side of it as well. I think it's always good when you've got a few positions.

"But I think the gaffer sees me a number eight and I've got no problem with that, I'm enjoying it."

Orient are back on the road this weekend as they travel south of the river to Sutton United, having clocked up the miles on some long trips north in recent weeks.

And Khan says the support they have received from backroom staff has been important, adding: "We had Harrogate, then Oldham away, it's a long time on a bus, east London coming all the way back down there.

"But the club, the sports science and physios are really good with the physio and recovery side of things. They're doing everything they can for us.

"So by the time the next game comes we are ready and you've got people on the bench who can come on and know their roles."