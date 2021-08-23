Leyton Orient dealt a blow as Paul Smyth ruled out for a month

Published: 8:30 AM August 23, 2021

Leyton Orient manager Kenny Jackett during Leyton Orient vs Exeter City, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 14th August 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Leyton Orient have been dealt a huge blow with attacker Paul Smyth ruled out for a further month due to a hamstring injury.

The 23-year-old, who joined in the summer, featured in the season opener away to Salford City but picked up a knock in that match and has not featured since.

Manager Kenny Jackett has now confirmed the former QPR youngster will remain side lined for a lengthy period and will therefore miss out on the upcoming matches while Aaron Drinan could also be a doubt for the home fixtures this week.

The O's are due to host Harrogate Town on Tuesday evening then also Bradford City on Saturday at the Breyer Group Stadium.

“Paul Smyth has a very slightly hamstring pull, he certainly won’t be ready next week, I would say perhaps another month,” Jackett admitted.

“It does look like that, he has damaged the tendon slightly, and he’s going to have to be very careful in his rehabilitation. That won’t be within a week or two.

“Aaron Drinan was struggling with a tackle on his ankle, hopefully it’s not too bad, but of course you would think he’ll be unlikely.”

The O’s will be boosted by the news that defender Adam Thompson is back in full training and working on his fitness to put himself back in contention after being out injured since late last season.

Youngster Dan Nkrumah who impressed during pre-season returned from a knock to feature on the bench away to Carlisle United and could be given his chance to shine in the upcoming matches as well as new loan signing Tyrese Omotoye.

Tyrese Omotoye made four senior appearances for Norwich before going out on loan - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

But they also remain active in the transfer market as they assess their options and whether or not they need to bring anymore players in.

“We are, we have at different times looked at different players, we’re pleased that Omotoye has come in. He will help us. Nkrumah is fit as well. Those boys, whether it’s from the start or from the bench will be needed.”

The O's will be determined to build on their positive start to the new season although the injuries creeping into the squad will be a concern.