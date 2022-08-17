Leyton Orient's Smyth draws positives from point at Swindon

Paul Smyth felt Leyton Orient could draw on the positives from taking another League Two point at Swindon Town on Tuesday.

Smyth cancelled out an early opener from the home side at the City Ground with his first goal of the season and felt the visitors did more than enough to go on and take all three points.

But he admitted missed chances proved costly in the 1-1 draw with head coach Richie Wellens' former side.

"You've seen the chances first half, I had a couple of chances, 'Moncs' had a couple of chances and Charlie [Kelman] had a couple of chances as well," Smyth told the club website.

"If you don't take them on the day, that's what happens, you take a draw. But I'll take a draw and move onto Saturday.

"We were speaking about it in the changing room, I thought we played brilliantly, the game plan worked perfectly.

"Obviously we created a goal from six passes and it was perfect and they just shut up shop at the end and it was tough for us to break them down. But again, we got the point."

Harry McKirdy put Swindon in front after just four minutes, ending a run of three successive clean sheets for Lawrence Vigouroux.

But Irishman Smyth got O's back on terms moments later and said it was good to see the side respond in such positive fashion after that early setback.

"I think the gaffer actually was happy with us going behind just to see the character we had and what we could show," he added.

"It was there, clearly. The goal we scored was well worked, great play and we've got more of that this season."

Smyth netted four times last season, all of them at Brisbane Road, and the 24-year-old said it felt good to open his account for the current campaign, having made his fourth start in five matches.

"It's strange not scoring a worldie, but I'm just glad to get on the scoresheet again and help the team as much as I can," he said.

"It was a good, teamwork goal, thanks to the lads for playing it from the back and just keep my composure and it was good."

O's were replaced at the top of the table by Salford City on goal difference ahead of a trip to Colchester United on Saturday.

And Smyth is hoping to play his part again, having made way for Ruel Sotiriou midway through the second half.

"Cramp, it's the worst feeling in the world, but I feel good, feel sharp and back to Saturday," he added.

"I haven't looked at the league table this season, I'm not going to, because I don't really care about the table as long as the performances are in every game and we're getting the three points or drawing, not losing, that's the main thing."