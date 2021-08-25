Leyton Orient facing injury crisis with Smyth, Thompson and Drinan out

Published: 12:00 PM August 25, 2021

Orient manager Kenny Jackett during Leyton Orient vs Harrogate Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 24th August 2021

Leyton Orient are facing an early season injury crisis with Aaron Drinan, Paul Smyth and Adam Thompson all ruled out for the match against Bradford City, but they’ll be hoping Connor Wood is fit enough to start.

The O’s are set to welcome the Bantams to the Breyer Group Stadium on Saturday as they look to bounce back from a disappointing mid-week 2-0 defeat to Harrogate Town.

Smyth and Thompson remain side lined long-term while striker Drinan is set to miss out once again on Saturday.

Manager Kenny Jackett said: “I think he (Aaron Drinan) will be, I'll be surprised if he’s fit. He’s got an ankle injury, so we’ll see. It’s not too swollen but we’re probably not expecting him until maybe next week.

“Similarly I don’t want to knock players (Connor Wood) in terms of when they’ve had knocks and putting themselves up. The games come thick and fast so the squad has to adjust.”

The boss provided a brief update on both defender Thompson and attacker Smyth as to where they are fitness wise.

“They certainly won’t be back this week. Paul Smyth will be at least a month with a hamstring injury unfortunately. We’ll see how he progresses.

“I’m not expecting either of those back too soon at the moment.”

Omar Beckles of Orient goes close during Leyton Orient vs Harrogate Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 24th August 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

The transfer window is open for another week and the O’s will be assessing all options possible but Jackett wants them to improve internally – not just keep looking at new signings.

“We haven’t got many spaces left, but obviously there is around about a week left of the transfer window, so we’ll see.

“Internally we need to do better.”