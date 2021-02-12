Leyton Orient duo Clay and Ling doubtful for Harrogate Town trip

Published: 12:00 PM February 12, 2021

Leyton Orient midfielder Craig Clay and full-back Sam Ling could be doubts for the trip away to Harrogate Town after they both came off with knocks in the goalless draw against Colchester United on the weekend.

The O’s will make the trip away to Harrogate on Saturday afternoon but could be forced to make changes with those two who have been regular starters this campaign potentially missing.

Ling didn’t even make the trip away to Carlisle United on Tuesday, which was eventually called off due to a frozen pitch, but Clay did however make the trip.

“I think Craig’s went under the radar a little bit because he got brought off without limping if you’d like in that Colchester game which is in Craig Clay fashion if I'm brutally honest,” Embleton said.

“He is someone that does not like missing football, doesn’t like missing training, and doesn’t like missing games.

“We were very confident after it in terms of what he was feeling and what he was experiencing wasn’t going to be the end of the world.

“He travelled with us on Monday, whether he would have been involved or not remains to be seen in terms of putting himself through extra work.

“He has been sent for scans since we’ve returned and we’ll certainly know a little bit more soon as to what the severity to the injury he picked up.”

Sam Ling of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Forest Green Rovers, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 23rd January 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

He added: “Sam’s looked a little bit more serious at the time, he didn’t travel with us on Monday with a view to not being involved, but second and third viewings so far means it doesn’t quite look as severe as I think Sam thought when he came off.

“The conversation I had with him at full-time was that he felt in quite a lot of pain, but it seems to have settled down, and we’re hopefully that it’s not going to be too severe.”