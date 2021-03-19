Louis Dennis and Josh Coulson set to return for Leyton Orient to face Exiles

Published: 2:00 PM March 19, 2021

Louis Dennis, Leyton Orient under pressure from Cohen Bramall, Colchester United during Colchester United vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the JobServe Community Stadium on 14th November 2020 - Credit: Ray Lawrence/TGS Photo

Leyton Orient could be boosted by the return of Louis Dennis and Josh Coulson for the away match against Newport County.

The O’s head to the Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday to face the Exiles in League Two on the back of two consecutive draws.

They will however be without striker Tristan Abrahams who cannot play against his parent club and James Brophy who is now serving a two-match suspension.

Scunthorpe's Alex Gilliead and James Brophy of Leyton Orient. - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“Brophy is suspended, so we’re without a couple of key players, but it seems as though it’s just the way it’s been going,” manager Jobi McAnuff admitted.

“We’ve had some good news on the injury front and we’ll hopefully be getting a couple of bodies back. Josh Coulson and Louis Dennis have taken part in training this week.

“We’ve got young Hector (Kyprianou) going away next week as well so it’s about getting the numbers back up.

“I have been joining in as well, so like I've always said if I am needed and can make up, in terms of numbers or getting out on the pitch then I'm happy to do that.

“It’s nice that we seem to be getting a few back.”