Leyton Orient reportedly down to final three candidates

Published: 7:51 AM May 18, 2021

Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett on the touchline before the FA Cup second round match at Fratton Park, Portsmouth. - Credit: PA

Leyton Orient have reportedly narrowed it down to the he final third as they look to bring in a new manager to take them forward.

The O’s ownership have openly revealed they want promotion from League Two in the 2021-22 season.

But the search for a new manager is ongoing as they look to rebuild and start a new era.

Experienced manager Kenny Jackett, Colin Calderwood and Paul Tisdale are allegedly the final after undergoing the interview process.

Jackett won the EFL Trophy and 50% of his matches at Pompey, but was sacked in March following an EFL Trophy final defeat to League Two Salford.

He has also enjoyed plenty of success at Millwall, Swansea City and Wolves but has managed majority of his career in League One and the Championship.

Former Cambridge United and Nottingham Forest Calderwood was linked with the job a few times in the past and is apparently still heavily in contention.

Tisdale is among the favourites as they head into the final stages of the process.

File photo dated 07-09-2019 of Paul Tisdale. Issue date: Wednesday February 17, 2021. - Credit: PA

The 48-year-old was a huge success at both Exeter City and Milton Keynes Dons but did struggle with Bristol Rovers this season which led to his sacking.

He then helped guide Colchester United to safety in League Two in an advisory type role for manager Hayden Mullins.