Leyton Orient face biggest test yet at Barrow says Wellens

Leyton Orient head coach Richie Wellens says his side face their biggest test of the season at Barrow this weekend.

But he also claimed the League Two leaders will be making the long trip north looking to bring all three points back to east London.

Unbeaten in their first nine games of the league campaign, O's have a four-point lead over their rivals at the top of the table, following last weekend's 1-0 home win against Walsall.

And Wellens says it's important to maintain their momentum, telling the club website: "It's the biggest test because of league positions, but if you told us both we would be fighting it out where we are after such brilliant starts, both clubs probably wouldn't have believed you.

"Both clubs have made an excellent start. Credit to Barrow, it's the biggest test for both sides so far.

"We want to win every game, but we need to realise we won't win every single week.

"If we go away and stick to the basics and perform, we will win a lot more than we will lose.

"We'll be going there with the frame of mind to win the game, no doubt about that."

O's will be without Rob Hunt, who could come into consideration for the home game against Newport on October 1, as well as Adam Thompson, Anthony Georgiou and Stephen Duke-McKenna.

But young loan striker Jayden Wareham stated his case for inclusion by netting twice on his debut against Sutton United in the Papa Johns Trophy in midweek.

Wellens added: "It's been a difficult start for Jayden, as he's come into a side that has won most weeks.

"All of the attacking players have been contributing well with work ethic and goals, and helping to win games, which is so important.

"He’s shown his sharpness in training and we spoke to him, and we wanted him in the squad, but with the injuries we have, we felt we needed defensive cover on the bench, which is why Duke-McKenna was ahead of him of the new boys.

"The Sutton game was always identified as his first game, and he looked sharp, he looks like he’s got goals in him – so it’s a good start, and hopefully we can look to get him more minutes."

