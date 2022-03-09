Leyton Orient name Wellens as new head coach

Leyton Orient have announced Richie Wellens as their new head coach on a two and a half year deal.

Having played close to 700 matches in his own career, including one League Cup appearance for Manchester United, Wellens earned promotion from League Two with Swindon Town in 2019-20.

He then left for League One side Salford City and won the EFL Trophy, before taking over at Doncaster Rovers last summer, only to leave that post before Christmas.

And he is excited to join Orient's fight for survival, with the east London club just four points above the relegation zone and without a win in 14 matches in all competitions - since beating Swindon 4-1 early December.

"It's a really good football club and from my initial conversations with the owners, the vision is forward-thinking and they want to improve the club's position," he told the club website.

"I've always enjoyed bringing my teams here and the potential to improve here is clear to see.

"I want the fans to really buy into what we're about and improve the match experience for them. Football is about having fun and we'll be keen to give them something to shout about."

Wellens began his managerial career in caretaker charge at Oldham Athletic, going on to become their permanent boss before moving to Swindon and winning the title at the County Ground.

Chairman Nigel Travis said: "In the last few weeks I have spent many hours with Richie and I'm convinced he is the man to firstly get us out of the disappointing predicament we find ourselves in and then hopefully next season move us forward up the table."

Director of football Martin Ling revealed Wellens was one of the candidates for the role last summer, before joining Doncaster, adding: "The way he plays the game is something we like, an attack-minded coach with the team on the front foot.

"His teams work hard, both offensively and defensively."

Wellens will take charge of his first training session on Thursday, ahead of Saturday's trip to Hartlepool United and a fixture at Forest Green Rovers on Tuesday.

"I can't wait to meet the players. I've had three months out but I'm refreshed and excited and looking forward to two tough away games," he said at his first press conference.

"If this club is successful next year and gets promoted it can kick on and be a good League One club."