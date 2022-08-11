Wellens wants fans 'out in force' as Leyton Orient host Mansfield

Leyton Orient head coach Richie Wellens is hoping their supporters 'come out in force' for their clash with Mansfield Town on Saturday.

O's will be seeking a third successive win in League Two, having followed their 2-0 opening-day success over Grimsby Town with a 1-0 triumph at Crawley last weekend.

And Wellens took positives from their 2-0 Carabao Cup loss at Forest Green Rovers in midweek, ahead of hosting the Stags at Brisbane Road.

"Can't wait for it," he told the club's website.

"I'm pleased with our supporters tonight. The difficulty with these games in a season, it's a trophy you want to sneak through the first couple of rounds but the risk of injuries is so vast.

"I think we put on a decent performance for the travelling supporters, I hope they come out in force on Saturday.

"If you look at benchmarks in League Two this year, I do think Mansfield, who have had a consistent manager for quite a number of years now, quite a consistent team, they've not lost too many from their play-off team last year.

"A good manager, a good club, that is quite stable and looking forward, so I think anybody that finishes above Mansfield, will probably finish in the top five, so that in itself is a big game."

O's will be without Aaron Drinan for 'a couple of weeks' according to Wellens, with Craig Clay also set for a spell on the sidelines after feeling a 'twinge in his quad' at Crawley.

Dan Nkrumah is out long-term, but although others got minutes in midweek, Wellens does not think they are ready for league action yet.

"It's more getting up to speed. Harry [Smith] is obviously fit, now Jordan Brown is fit, but are they ready for Saturday? Probably not," he added.

"We're a work in progress in our fitness but we're also a work in progress, the last 25 minutes when Darren Pratley comes on you see how we want to play and work.

"'Moncs' [George Moncur] likes the ball so he goes looking for it, we just want him to stay in the positions we want him to.

"In the first half he did that and could've had three or four. He will be disappointed not to walk away with a couple of goals."

Connor Wood was also involved against Rovers, but has been told he can find a new club as O's look to strengthen their midfield options.

"I like Connor, he has got a good attitude, he trains well every day, it's the situation we've had," said Wellens.

"I said as soon as I came into this club, we had too many similar type midfield players. I won't change my mind on that. We need an out-and-out holding midfielder.

"Zech [Obiero] is going to be a really good footballer, at 19-20 at our level. Not at 18. He needs steady progress. I think at times that was a little bit too much for him.

"He needs to work on his fitness but he's a player we really like and we just need to grow him into the position.

"You see a difference that Jordan makes, when you have specific people in their right positions is huge.

"We need to get Jordan up to speed. But then we still need another one, just because we're light on numbers.

"We've got several in mind, we need to make the phone calls more forceful now, we need decisions and to press a button on one."