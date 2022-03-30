Leyton Orient 'must react well to loss' says Wellens

Leyton Orient head coach Richie Wellens suffered his first defeat in six games at the club in midweek - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Leyton Orient head coach Richie Wellens says it's important his side react well to a first defeat in eight games in League Two.

O's fell to a 2-0 defeat at relegation-threatened Oldham Athletic - one of Wellens' former clubs - on Tuesday night, when seeking a fourth successive victory.

A George Ray own goal gave the hosts a first-half lead, with Callum Whelan adding a last-gasp second after O's goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux had gone up for a corner.

And Wellens told the club website: "It was nowhere near the levels but it's important we react well.

"We've had travelling supporters travel a long way on a Tuesday night and they deserve better.

"I tried to get some freshness in the team to give us energy levels, but if anything we had less energy than with the players we've been going with, so that's food for thought."

Wellens made five changes to the side that had beaten Barrow 2-0 at the Breyer Group Stadium on Saturday and admitted it might have been too much.

"I'll take the blame, because probably too many changes at once," he added.

"We wanted to give players an opportunity and I don't think they took that, if they look in the mirror.

"Everybody can have a bad game but the work rate where we've been at to the work rate today was nowhere.

"The defeat was fully deserved. They've done to us what we've done to teams the last four or five games.

"We came here in good confidence but just looked to play too pretty.

"We've played really well the last few weeks, mixing our game up, taking two or three touches, moving the ball quick.

"It was snobbish football. We wanted to play too pretty in front of them and they worked their socks off and deserved everything they got."

Theo Archibald missed Leyton Orient's trip to Oldham and sits out the game at Walsall due to suspension - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

O's had not tasted defeat since their 1-0 home defeat to Carlisle United on February 26, drawing two games under interim manager Matt Harrold before the arrival of Wellens.

They now sit in 17th place, having pulled themselves 12 points above the relegation zone in recent weeks, and will look to bounce back at Walsall on Saturday, before enjoying a blank midweek.

"We would've snapped your hand off. It's not just the results, it's the manner of the results, we've been quite convincing in the three wins and deserved more in the two draws," added Wellens.

"There's no blame culture, we've been fantastic for seven games. We've suffered our first defeat.

"I know what it's like to come here as a home player, home manager and I've been here as an away manager on a Tuesday night.

"It's difficult and if you don't match their work ethic and put balls in areas where they don't want to defend, it can be difficult.

"It's a bad night for us, I'm learning more about the players and we'll learn more in defeat than when everything is going swimmingly.

"It's important we don't get too carried away when we're winning. There's going to be bumps in the road and I want to make sure I give everybody a fair opportunity before I evaluate the squad properly and make decisions in the summer.

"I'm fair, I want to give opportunity but the lads that came in didn't do themselves justice."