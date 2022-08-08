We need a couple of bodies says Leyton Orient boss Wellens

Leyton Orient head coach Richie Wellens is hoping to bring in 'a couple of midfielders' to boost his squad.

O's made it back-to-back wins in League Two with a 1-0 success at Crawley Town on Saturday, courtesy of another wonder strike from full-back Tom James.

And that latest success came after Ethan Bromley signed for National League side Bromley on a season-long loan during the week.

"I like Ethan, he's a good lad, he's too similar to Craig and Prats," Wellens told the club website.

"We have too many similar midfield players so again that was a tough decision. I hope Ethan goes and has a good three or four months at Bromley and then in January, if we bring him back, we just need more quality on the ball in the middle of the pitch to play the way I want to play.

"If you look at our defence, we have two players for every position, if you look at our forward line, we have two for every position.

"Playing a midfield three, we have George Moncur, Prats and Craig Clay. An 18-year-old who is digging out his career. We've got three players for three positions, so that's not right.

"We've signed Moncs, we've lost Otis, Hector, Ethan, Ants Pap and Callum Reilly so that's five out and we've only brought one in.

"It doesn't take a rocket scientist. We just need a couple of bodies in."

O's face a midweek trip to League One side Forest Green Rovers in the EFL Cup, before welcoming Mansfield Town to Brisbane Road on Saturday.

And Wellens hopes to have a new face on board by the weekend, adding: "Maybe for Saturday we will see. I'm not pushing the button on it because I want the right one, character and ability wise.

"We can press the button on one or two, but we need to make sure it's the right one."

Connor Wood was left out of the 18-man matchday squad at Crawley Town and has been told he can find a new club.

But Wellens explained that was purely a financial decision, saying: "We've signed Rob Hunt who, again, has shown his quality today, whether it be right foot or left foot. Very composed, very, very good defensively.

"We need a midfield player in. Connor has been told he can find a new club and it's not a detriment to Connor's ability or character in any single way, he's a great lad, has trained fantastic ever since I told him, but we need to free up some money.

"In full-back areas with Thommo [Adam Thompson], who can fill in centre-back, with Tom James and Hunty who can play left-back or right-back and Shad [Ogie] can cover at left-back, he's just unlucky that he's the one we've said we need to use to free up that money to get a midfield player in."