Leyton Orient's Sotiriou wins League Two player of month award for March

Leyton Orient striker Ruel Sotiriou has been named the Sky Bet League Two Player of the Month for March.

The 21-year-old’s Orient career has taken off since the arrival of Richie Wellens as, playing from the start and in a central role, his dynamic energy, hunger to shoot and crisp ball-striking contributed to six goals and an assist in eight games.

Head coach Wellens said: "Since coming back into the side Ruel has been in fantastic form, and his goal tally speaks for itself.

"He’s been effective, his confidence is high, and I think he’s taken well to what we’re trying to do – and vice versa, I’ve been really happy with his output."

Sotiriou added: "With the new head coach coming in there’s been a real buzz about the place, and everyone has bought into what we’re trying to do.

"I’ve really wanted a run of games, and getting it, I feel I’ve been able to show what it is I pride myself on, which is scoring goals.

"I’m feeling good, I’m sharp and feeling strong, and with the results we’ve had recently and way we’ve been playing, the confidence around the team keeps growing."

Sky Sports’ EFL pundit Don Goodman said: "Goals are never more vital than at the business end of the season, and Ruel Sotiriou delivered the goods!

"The Orient youngster bagged goals in six of his team's eight games during March, literally firing a team in a relegation battle to almost certain safety.”

Sky Bet EFL trader Ivor Davies said: "Ruel Sotiriou has seen his career take off again under new boss Richie Wellens and the feel-good factor is once again back at Brisbane Road, with the 21-year-old Cyprus international scored six goals in eight March games to help Orient to 11 points.

"The O’s were an 18/1 shot to go down at the start of March and were slipping down the table at a rate of knots having not won a League Two game since the start of December, but that is almost impossible now thanks to Sotiriou’s clinical finishing ability.

"For Orient, it’s a case of finishing as high up the table as possible now with a view to next season where they will be one of the favourites again to be promoted, but only if they can keep hold of players like Sotiriou in the summer. They are 9/4 to finish the season in the top half from 11/2 at the start of March."

