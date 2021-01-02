Leyton Orient looking to testing themselves against big spenders Salford City

Published: 2:00 PM January 2, 2021

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton insists they’re looking forward to the test of facing big spenders Salford City in their first match in 2021.

The O’s will welcome Richie Wellens’ Ammies to the Breyer Group Stadium this afternoon as they look to build on their 2-0 victory over rivals Southend United in mid-week.

Although the boss expects to face a much tougher test with the quality of players in the Salford squad.

“Richie Wellens is a manager with good experience in recent times and goes there with a good record – but there’s also an attachment to the area for him, which means more to him.

“We can see in our preparation how he’s trying to improve them and bring his ideas in. We know what they have at their disposal, but we’re very much looking forward to the test.

“They have very good individuals and have evolved since we played them last – they’re a club that expects to be at the top end of the league, and will be a very difficult game.”