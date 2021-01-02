Leyton Orient looking to testing themselves against big spenders Salford City
- Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo
Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton insists they’re looking forward to the test of facing big spenders Salford City in their first match in 2021.
The O’s will welcome Richie Wellens’ Ammies to the Breyer Group Stadium this afternoon as they look to build on their 2-0 victory over rivals Southend United in mid-week.
Although the boss expects to face a much tougher test with the quality of players in the Salford squad.
“Richie Wellens is a manager with good experience in recent times and goes there with a good record – but there’s also an attachment to the area for him, which means more to him.
“We can see in our preparation how he’s trying to improve them and bring his ideas in. We know what they have at their disposal, but we’re very much looking forward to the test.
You may also want to watch:
“They have very good individuals and have evolved since we played them last – they’re a club that expects to be at the top end of the league, and will be a very difficult game.”
Most Read
- 1 Gun seized after woman tells police she was threatened in Whitechapel
- 2 Royal London Hospital in 'disaster medicine mode' as Covid cases climb
- 3 Police on horseback chase knifeman in Bow
- 4 A year to remember: Looking back at 2020 in Tower Hamlets
- 5 Leyton Orient wait to see if they can keep loanees Akinola and Thomas
- 6 Why Ordnance Survey is dropping gory Jack the Ripper guide to Whitechapel Murders
- 7 Nine men arrested as dawn raids targeting drugs crime continue
- 8 Woodford Green couple and Stepney Green man charged with drugs offences
- 9 Leyton Orient boss believes Conor Wilkinson can be one of the best strikers in the league
- 10 New Years Honours: Woman who gave kiss-of-life to ailing hospital trust is made a Dame