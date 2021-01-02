News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Leyton Orient looking to testing themselves against big spenders Salford City

Jacob Ranson

Published: 2:00 PM January 2, 2021   
Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton

Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton looks on - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton insists they’re looking forward to the test of facing big spenders Salford City in their first match in 2021. 

The O’s will welcome Richie Wellens’ Ammies to the Breyer Group Stadium this afternoon as they look to build on their 2-0 victory over rivals Southend United in mid-week. 

Although the boss expects to face a much tougher test with the quality of players in the Salford squad. 

“Richie Wellens is a manager with good experience in recent times and goes there with a good record – but there’s also an attachment to the area for him, which means more to him. 

“We can see in our preparation how he’s trying to improve them and bring his ideas in. We know what they have at their disposal, but we’re very much looking forward to the test. 

“They have very good individuals and have evolved since we played them last – they’re a club that expects to be at the top end of the league, and will be a very difficult game.” 

Leyton Orient

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

