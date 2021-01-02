Leyton Orient assistant is pleased with professionalism in Salford City victory

Published: 6:53 PM January 2, 2021

Leyton Orient assistant head coach Danny Senda delighted with the professionalism shown by the players as they sealed a narrow 1-0 victory over Salford City.

The O's made it back-to-back wins this week without boss Ross Embleton who is currently self-isolating thanks to a 31st minute strike from Danny Johnson.

Senda was delighted with the all-round performance and was pleased to see everyone at the club rewarded for their efforts through this difficult period.

“It rounds off what has been a good week, I'm pleased for all the players, the staff and mostly I'm pleased for the manager because this has been a really difficult challenging time for him,” Senda said.

“He’s had to sit at home, put a lot of trust in his staff and in his players to be able to deliver his message, so I think we’ve all got to appreciate the professionalism of the players that they’ve shown without their manager.

“We’re all now looking forward to him coming back next week and it’s good that he comes back with two wins.”

He added: “We talked about having a togetherness within the group, it wasn’t necessarily a focus on the tactical details as we give them lots of that, it was more can we be together and can we run, fight for each other, and can we compete for each other.

“I think that’s come out today (Saturday) we played a team that is in the bottom half of the division and a team that is in the top half of the division this week and I've said to them in there it shouldn’t make any difference if we can do all of those things I've just spoken about as then you give yourself a great chance.”

Striker Johnson bagged his 17th goal of the season as he turned and picked out the bottom right corner after midfielder Craig Clay played the ball into the talisman.

“The touch from Craigy first and foremost to kill it as it was quite a bit of a pass that got put into him and then when he puts it into Danny Johnson it was a real striker’s finish.

“It goes into him and he pulls it away, it was a sharp finish into the bottom corner, and it was a real predators finish.

“That’s what Danny gives us, he had a couple of opportunities second-half, where now we’re looking at the amount of goals that he has scored and perhaps he will be looking at himself to do a little bit better but he’s a constant threat.”

Two consecutive clean sheets for the O's which the assistant was keen to reiterate as a collective effort.

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux denies Salford City's Ian Henderson - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“He’s not had much to do, as much as Salford are a good team, and they had lots of good rotation at times I don’t really remember him, other than in the first-half where the winger gets open at the back stick, having much to do and that’s thanks to a collective effort.

“The fact that Lawrence hasn’t had much to do in the last two games is good.”