Leyton Orient start 2021 with a vital win over Salford City

Published: 5:01 PM January 2, 2021

Leyton Orient made it back-to-back wins in League Two with a narrow 1-0 victory over Salford City to start the new year in style.

A 31st minute strike from Danny Johnson sealed the three points for the O’s as they continue to chase down the League Two play-off places.

The O’s named an unchanged starting line-up from their mid-week 2-0 victory over local rivals Southend United.

Leyton Orient Ouss Cisse battles for the ball against Salford City - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

It was a cagey start with both sides cancelling each other out in the early proceedings until in the ninth minute of play the visitors created the first successful attack where Liam Burgess shot from a tight angle but was denied by Lawrence Vigouroux.

The ball soon went down the other end where the O’s won a corner but they failed to take advantage of the set-piece and it was cleared away.

In the 15th minute James Wilson created some space out wide on the left flank and delivered a low cross into the box where Brandon Thomas-Asante was there to meet it.

The 22-year-old attacker slid onto the ball and sent it over the ball from point blank range before the O’s Conor Wilkinson cut inside on the counter attack and let fly but his shot went spiralling over from distance.

Orient captain Jobi McAnuff curled a shot wide later in the first-half after the ball was laid off to him by team-mate Wilkinson following his run down the right.

Leyton Orient midfielder Craig Clay holds off Salford City's Jason Lowe - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

The hosts then opened the scoring in the 31st minute after McAnuff, Wilkinson and Sam Ling linked up superbly on the right side before going inside where the ball eventually met Craig Clay who poked the ball forward to striker Danny Johnson who turned and picked out the bottom right corner.

Five minutes into the second-half, the 27-year-old talisman almost grabbed his second of the match, as he struck the post after being played through down the middle by Clay.

Leyton Orient attacker Lee Angol goes close against Salford City - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Lee Angol went close shortly after as James Brophy made a great run down the left and picked him out at the back post but his header was comfortably held by Vaclav Hladky.

Wilkinson threaded a terrific ball forward for Johnson, who tried to chip it around the defender, before shooting but his attempt was blocked.

The visitors then rolled the dice with a double substitution with Alex Denny and Tom Elliott coming on with the latter creating a chance where Ian Henderson latched onto a flick on but he was denied by Vigouroux from point blank range.

Orient sat deep and soaked up a lot of pressure from the Ammies in the latter stages of the contest with some stern defending to clear the danger.

Leyton Orient: Vigouroux, Ling, Akinola, Happe, Brophy, Cisse, Clay, McAnuff, Wilkinson, Johnson (Sotiriou 90), Angol.

Unused subs: Sargeant, Widdowson, Coulson, Kyprianou, Dayton, Maguire-Drew.

Salford City: Hladky, Clarke (Denny 70), Eastham, Bernard, Touray, Lowe, Threlkeld, Thomas-Asante (Elliott 70), Wilson, Burgess (Andrade 56), Henderson.

Unused subs: Turnbull, Smith, Touray.