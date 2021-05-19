Leyton Orient set to appoint Paul Tisdale to dismiss Jackett rumours

Published: 7:15 AM May 19, 2021 Updated: 7:17 AM May 19, 2021

Leyton Orient are reportedly set to appoint Paul Tisdale as the new manager of the club to dismiss strong rumours of Kenny Jackett coming in to fill the vacancy.

The 48-year-old, who spent the final few weeks of the season at Colchester United in an advisory role, is set to be given a two-year contract with the O’s.

The former Exeter City, MK Dons and Bristol Rovers boss, who has taken charge of more than 700 games as a manager, has also been linked with the Swindon Town job.

Exeter City manager Paul Tisdale (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo). - Credit: David Simpson/TGS Photo

Tisdale spent almost 12 years in charge at Exeter, leading them to two promotions, and he also took MK Dons back to League One in 2019.

His spell at the latter ended disappointingly, as did his brief stint at troubled Bristol Rovers last season, however he did go on to make an impact at Colchester United