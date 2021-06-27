Leyton Orient set to sign Ipswich Town forward Aaron Drinan

Published: 7:40 AM June 27, 2021

West Ham United's Fabian Balbuena (left) and Ipswich Town's Aaron Drinan battle for the ball during the pre-season friendly match at Portman Road, Ipswich. - Credit: PA

Ipswich Town striker Aaron Drinan is set to sign for League Two side Leyton Orient in the coming days.

The 23-year-old Irishman will become the 20th senior player to exit Portman Road since the end of last season as manager Paul Cook looks to completely overhaul the squad.

Leyton Orient finished 11th in the fourth-tier last season and have ambitions of kicking on under new boss Kenny Jackett.

The London club have signed experienced players Darren Pratley, Omar Beckles and Paul Smyth so far this summer.

Drinan joined Ipswich from Waterford in January 2018 but ended up going out on loan to the likes of Sutton United, back at Waterford, Swedish side GAIS and Scottish second-tier outfit Ayr United, he finally made his Town debut on the opening day of last season due to a striker shortage.

The front man did well in the early matches of the campaign, only to suffer a thigh injury which sidelined him for two months.

Jackett will be determined to bolster his squad which currently includes the likes of Sam Sargeant, Rhys Byrne, Adam Thompson, Shadrach Ogie, Jayden Sweeney, Omar Beckles, Connor Wood, Dan Happe, Ouss Cisse, Craig Clay, Hector Kyprianou, Darren Pratley, Dan Kemp, Ruel Sotiriou and Paul Smyth.