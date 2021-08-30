Leyton Orient set to sign Millwall youngster Alex Mitchell
Leyton Orient are set to announce the loan signing of Millwall defender Alex Mitchell.
The 19-year-old centre-back made his senior debut for the Lions in their EFL Cup win over Cambridge United on Tuesday.
Millwall manager Gary Rowett wants Mitchell to play regular football to aid his development.
The teenager shone during a loan at Bromley at the end of last season, helping Andy Woodman’s side reach the National League play-offs.
It will provide the O's with extra cover at the back, especially with Adam Thompson still recovering from injury, and Dan Happe more recently picking an injury up.
Leyton Orient manager Kenny Jackett is keen to strengthen his squad ahead of the transfer window slamming shut.
“We want to be as strong as possible, generally we’re looking at our bench, although we have injuries to come back.
"You will always have injuries, but I would like to strengthen the side if possible.”