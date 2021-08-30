News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Leyton Orient set to sign Millwall youngster Alex Mitchell

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 10:35 AM August 30, 2021   
Leyton Orient manager Kenny Jackett during Leyton Orient vs Exeter City, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 14th August 2021

Leyton Orient manager Kenny Jackett during Leyton Orient vs Exeter City, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 14th August 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Leyton Orient are set to announce the loan signing of Millwall defender Alex Mitchell.

The 19-year-old centre-back made his senior debut for the Lions in their EFL Cup win over Cambridge United on Tuesday.

Millwall manager Gary Rowett wants Mitchell to play regular football to aid his development.

The teenager shone during a loan at Bromley at the end of last season, helping Andy Woodman’s side reach the National League play-offs.

It will provide the O's with extra cover at the back, especially with Adam Thompson still recovering from injury, and Dan Happe more recently picking an injury up.

You may also want to watch:

Leyton Orient manager Kenny Jackett is keen to strengthen his squad ahead of the transfer window slamming shut.

“We want to be as strong as possible, generally we’re looking at our bench, although we have injuries to come back.

"You will always have injuries, but I would like to strengthen the side if possible.” 

