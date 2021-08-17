Leyton Orient set to bring in Norwich City youngster Tyrese Omoteye on loan

Published: 1:57 PM August 17, 2021

Tyrese Omotoye made four senior appearances for Norwich before going out on loan - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Leyton Orient are set to confirm the arrival of attacker Tyrese Omotoye on loan from Premier League side Norwich City imminently.

The 18-year-old hasn't been involved in pre-season for City with the first team or U23s, after returning from a disappointing first taste of loan action with Swindon in League One last season.

Omotoye signed a new contract in December until 2024, having impressed at U23 level and made four appearances as a substitute for the first team.

He then linked up with the O's on trial where he found the back of the net in their 2-0 victory over Gillingham and then again as they beat Heybridge Swifts in pre-season friendlies.

Omotoye started his career in non-league at Cray Wanderers before Norwich lured him to Carrow Road. He signed his first professional contract with the current Championship table toppers in October 2019.

He has made four first-team appearances for the Canaries so far and will now look to develop his game further with another loan spell.