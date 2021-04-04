News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > Sport

Fans column: Make Jobi McAnuff the permanent Leyton Orient manager

Logo Icon

Joe Pavett

Published: 10:22 AM April 4, 2021   
Jordan Moore-Taylor of Forest Green Rovers and Jobi McAnuff of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs

Jordan Moore-Taylor of Forest Green Rovers and Jobi McAnuff of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Forest Green Rovers, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 23rd January 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Jobi McAnuff should be the Leyton Orient manager next season. There, I’ve said it. I wasn’t sure at first but after seeing what he can do with this team then the sky is the limit for us. 

Eight games into his run at the helm of a ship which seemingly set sail for, yet another season of mid-table mediocrity and we are legitimate play-off contenders. It seems crazy but it’s true.

Jobi has fully embraced the type of football you need to play in order to do well in League Two and for the first time since the 2015/16 season, we have won four EFL games in a row thanks to wins against Newport, Carlisle, Oldham and Mansfield. 

After the Carlisle game I said that I would have been happy with seven points from a possible nine against the aforementioned Oldham and Mansfield and the visitors to E10 on Easter Monday, Walsall.

A team whose last win came 14 games ago in January. 


You may also want to watch:

But we’re on course to take nine points from a possible nine which would make it 15 from a possible 15. That’s unreal!


Danny Johnson also scored his first two goals today since returning from injury which is a beautiful sight because hopefully this means he’ll kick on and score a few more for us.


Most Read

  1. 1 Here's why people stay longer in the East End despite the crime
  2. 2 Leyton Orient agree contract extension with youngster Hector Kyprianou
  3. 3 Fire crews fight blaze in railway arch in Bow
  1. 4 'Torrent of hate' stalker tweeted pictures of victim on social media
  2. 5 New street market coming to Docklands is Will's passion
  3. 6 Leyton Orient boss McAnuff delighted to see Johnson back among the goals in Mansfield win
  4. 7 Unmesh Desai: British Bangladeshi community is important part of the East End
  5. 8 Jailed: Smash-and-grab perfume raiders get 18 years between them
  6. 9 East London sees most applications for cash to remove cladding
  7. 10 Councillors vote for a 'well above inflation' £300 a year pay rise

There isn’t a bad thing that can be said about the last few games because we have been brilliant. We haven’t been completely on the back foot when we don’t have possession of the ball because we’re pressing more and defending very well. 


Also, Dan Kemp has been absolutely unreal for us over the last few games and has been one of the most creative players under Jobi, alongside Conor Wilkinson.


It feels like such a breath of fresh air to say that we’ve been a truly creative side and it’s a welcome one to say the least.


Jobi has worked wonders with this side and completely deserves to win the manager of the month award. Long may it continue!

Leyton Orient
Football

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Spiked... why this Tower Hamlets councillor is barred from a walk along the river

Video

Petition launched to open up the Thames for a walk on the river side

Mike Brooke

person
Activities like this at St Margaret's House could help Covid recovery

Café could be set up in east London to deal with long-Covid

Mike Brooke

person
The canalside blaze some time in the 1970s 

Do you remember this blazing inferno on the Regent's Canal?

Mike Brooke

person
How local authority sees a traffic free Brick Lane

Tower Hamlets Town Hall proposes curbs on cars on Brick Lane

Mike Brooke

person
Comments powered by Disqus