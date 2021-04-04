Fans column: Make Jobi McAnuff the permanent Leyton Orient manager
Joe Pavett
- Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo
Jobi McAnuff should be the Leyton Orient manager next season. There, I’ve said it. I wasn’t sure at first but after seeing what he can do with this team then the sky is the limit for us.
Eight games into his run at the helm of a ship which seemingly set sail for, yet another season of mid-table mediocrity and we are legitimate play-off contenders. It seems crazy but it’s true.
Jobi has fully embraced the type of football you need to play in order to do well in League Two and for the first time since the 2015/16 season, we have won four EFL games in a row thanks to wins against Newport, Carlisle, Oldham and Mansfield.
After the Carlisle game I said that I would have been happy with seven points from a possible nine against the aforementioned Oldham and Mansfield and the visitors to E10 on Easter Monday, Walsall.
A team whose last win came 14 games ago in January.
You may also want to watch:
But we’re on course to take nine points from a possible nine which would make it 15 from a possible 15. That’s unreal!
Danny Johnson also scored his first two goals today since returning from injury which is a beautiful sight because hopefully this means he’ll kick on and score a few more for us.
Most Read
- 1 Here's why people stay longer in the East End despite the crime
- 2 Leyton Orient agree contract extension with youngster Hector Kyprianou
- 3 Fire crews fight blaze in railway arch in Bow
- 4 'Torrent of hate' stalker tweeted pictures of victim on social media
- 5 New street market coming to Docklands is Will's passion
- 6 Leyton Orient boss McAnuff delighted to see Johnson back among the goals in Mansfield win
- 7 Unmesh Desai: British Bangladeshi community is important part of the East End
- 8 Jailed: Smash-and-grab perfume raiders get 18 years between them
- 9 East London sees most applications for cash to remove cladding
- 10 Councillors vote for a 'well above inflation' £300 a year pay rise
There isn’t a bad thing that can be said about the last few games because we have been brilliant. We haven’t been completely on the back foot when we don’t have possession of the ball because we’re pressing more and defending very well.
Also, Dan Kemp has been absolutely unreal for us over the last few games and has been one of the most creative players under Jobi, alongside Conor Wilkinson.
It feels like such a breath of fresh air to say that we’ve been a truly creative side and it’s a welcome one to say the least.
Jobi has worked wonders with this side and completely deserves to win the manager of the month award. Long may it continue!