Fans column: Make Jobi McAnuff the permanent Leyton Orient manager

Published: 10:22 AM April 4, 2021

Jordan Moore-Taylor of Forest Green Rovers and Jobi McAnuff of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Forest Green Rovers, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 23rd January 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Jobi McAnuff should be the Leyton Orient manager next season. There, I’ve said it. I wasn’t sure at first but after seeing what he can do with this team then the sky is the limit for us.

Eight games into his run at the helm of a ship which seemingly set sail for, yet another season of mid-table mediocrity and we are legitimate play-off contenders. It seems crazy but it’s true.

Jobi has fully embraced the type of football you need to play in order to do well in League Two and for the first time since the 2015/16 season, we have won four EFL games in a row thanks to wins against Newport, Carlisle, Oldham and Mansfield.

After the Carlisle game I said that I would have been happy with seven points from a possible nine against the aforementioned Oldham and Mansfield and the visitors to E10 on Easter Monday, Walsall.

A team whose last win came 14 games ago in January.





But we’re on course to take nine points from a possible nine which would make it 15 from a possible 15. That’s unreal!





Danny Johnson also scored his first two goals today since returning from injury which is a beautiful sight because hopefully this means he’ll kick on and score a few more for us.





There isn’t a bad thing that can be said about the last few games because we have been brilliant. We haven’t been completely on the back foot when we don’t have possession of the ball because we’re pressing more and defending very well.





Also, Dan Kemp has been absolutely unreal for us over the last few games and has been one of the most creative players under Jobi, alongside Conor Wilkinson.





It feels like such a breath of fresh air to say that we’ve been a truly creative side and it’s a welcome one to say the least.





Jobi has worked wonders with this side and completely deserves to win the manager of the month award. Long may it continue!