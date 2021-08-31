Deadline Day: Leyton Orient sign Alex Mitchell on loan from Millwall

Published: 4:02 PM August 31, 2021

Orient manager Kenny Jackett during Leyton Orient vs Queens Park Rangers, Carabao Cup Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 11th August 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Leyton Orient have announced the signing of young defender Alex Mitchell on loan from Championship side Millwall.

The 19-year-old centre-back made his senior debut for the Lions in their EFL Cup win over Cambridge United last week but will now link up with the O's for regular first-team action.

Mitchell signed for the Lions in 2018, before rising through the ranks, impressing in both the U18’s and U23’s.

This experience was furthered last season, when he joined National League side Bromley on loan in April.

Despite a late arrival to the team, Mitchell cemented himself as a starter, and impressed in his 11 appearances, which included a start in their narrow play-off quarter-final defeat to Hartlepool United.

Mitchell made his senior debut at The Den in their Carabao Cup win over Cambridge United, and is highly rated within in the Millwall set-up.

“It’s a brilliant opportunity for me to play in the Football League, and to join Orient who are a massive club," Mitchell said.

“It’s also a big manager who I’ll be working under, so I’m absolutely buzzing for this opportunity.”

A 6ft 3 defender built big in stature, Mitchell’s experiences have him in good stead for the step to the Football League.

“I got called a robot the other week, I also get meathead… it’s funny, but look I like to defend. I might be old fashioned in that way, but defending is my primary goal.”

Manager Kenny Jackett added:

“I was really impressed with what he did last year in the National League at Bromley, and with Alex any way. This is a natural step up for him to come into the Football League.

“We did enquire earlier in the window for him. He was held back, covering and playing in a very strong Millwall side. Now they have players available and can release him, and we’re delighted he has chosen us.”

It will provide the O's with extra cover at the back, especially with Adam Thompson still recovering from injury, and Dan Happe more recently picking an injury up.