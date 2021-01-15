Leyton Orient sign Dan Kemp on a permanent deal from West Ham United

Published: 3:01 PM January 15, 2021

Dan Kemp of West Ham and Bagasan Graham of Dagenham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs West Ham United U23, Friendly Match Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th July 2019 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Leyton Orient have captured their first signing of the January transfer window in the form of youngster Dan Kemp.

The 22-year-old joins the O's from Premier League side West Ham United permanently on a two-and-a-half year deal.

Kemp moved to the Hammers from league rivals Chelsea in November 2015.

Kemp, who had joined the Blues at the age of six, quickly impressed in Claret and Blue and his initial one-year scholarship was turned into a three-year contract in July 2016.

Capped by England at U19 and U20 levels, Kemp was also part of the U21 squad which lifted the Premier League Cup in May 2016.

The youngster has spent time on loan at both Stevenage and Blackpool in the past two seasons.

Blackpool's Dan Kemp during the Emirates FA Cup third round match at Bloomfield Road, Blackpool. - Credit: PA

“I’m delighted. There’s been a couple of windows where we’ve looked to take him on loan but it hasn’t materialised. He’s a player we have been aware of a very long time. I’m over the moon to have secured someone of his quality.”

A West Ham academy lad, Dan scored a wonderful free-kick against the O’s in pre-season, but is now determined to get going with his new side.

“I’m delighted to be here. It is a great club. I can’t wait to get going. The manager is a massive part of me joining. His philosophy is exciting and his reputation of developing young players is something that attracted me.”

Head caoch Ross Embleton was happy Kemp trained with his new teammates: “Getting Dan into the building gives him the opportunity to meet everyone and get used to what he does and where to go.”