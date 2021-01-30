Leyton Orient sign defender Adam Thompson from Rotherham United

Published: 2:10 PM January 30, 2021

Southend United's Adam Thompson celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Sky Bet League One match at Roots Hall, Southend-on-Sea. - Credit: PA

Leyton Orient have announced the signing of defender Adam Thompson to bolster their options defensively.

The 28-year-old centre-back joins The O’s from Championship side Rotherham United for whom he won promotion to the Championship last season, following a promotion from League Two to League One with Bury the season before.

“I think it’s a club going in the right direction,” said Thompson. “This is a club with a rich history; a big club.”

The ex-Watford man described his qualities as a defender: “I’m a good communicator and I like to get on the ball and play football. I’m not shy of a dirty game either. I’m versatile too and can play in a number of positions.”

Southend United's Adam Thompson - Credit: PA

Head Coach Ross Embleton singled out Thompson’s experience as a key quality. “He’s a driven individual. We feel we’re bringing in a player that is experienced at this level and the levels above. He wants to come to Leyton Orient. He wants to play.”

You may also want to watch:

A large portion of Thompson’s Football League experience came a short distance away, at rivals Southend United – where the defender made over 100 appearances for The Shrimpers.

The Northern Irishman is the third new signing this window, following Dan Kemp from West Ham and Nick Freeman from Wycombe Wanderers. Thompson will take the number 29 shirt and trained with his new teammates yesterday.

Unfortunately, Thompson was signed after the deadline and will not be available for selection.

The O’s face Bolton Wanderers this Saturday at the University of Bolton Stadium, and will hope to replicate October’s four-midable performance against the trotters.