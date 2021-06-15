Leyton Orient sign defender Omar Beckles from Crewe Alexandra

Published: 1:39 PM June 15, 2021

Crewe Alexandra's Omar Beckles (left) and Charlton Athletic's Conor Washington during the Sky Bet League One match at Gresty Road, Crewe. - Credit: PA

Leyton Orient have made their second summer signing in the form of defender Omar Beckles.

The 29-year-old centre-back has joined the O's on a two-year-deal following the expiration of his Crewe Alexandra contract at the end of the month.

The Leytonstone-born defender joined Crewe last summer and made 43 appearances for David Artell’s side last term.

He is an experienced player and has racked up over 350 games so far.

Beckles had spells in non-league with the likes of Boreham Wood, Histon, St Albans, Hornchurch and Aldershot Town before Accrington Stanley handed him a move to the Football League in 2016.

He spent two years with the Lancashire outfit before Shrewsbury Town came calling.

Beckles then stayed with the Shrews for three seasons and played 106 times before his switch across to Crewe last summer.

“I’m really excited to get going. Looking at the intent of the club and Kenny coming in – the time was right,” Beckles said.

“The gaffer is a big part of me coming here. I don’t see him as a League Two Manager at all. For me that’s a sign of intent of the direction this club wants to go. That played a massive part for me.”

Manager Kenny Jackett highlighted Beckles’ physical attributes after confirming the signing of the central defender.

“I’m really pleased to add Omar to our group,” said Jackett. “He’ll come into the team and add athleticism and pace to the backline, as well as experience, which he has at a higher level with both Crewe and Shrewsbury.

“He was keen to come back to London, that was important for his next move, he had plenty of offers around the country, but wanted to come here.

“He’s someone I’ve known for quite a number of years, since my Millwall days, and have followed his career. With his traits, I think his best years as a centre back are ahead of him.

“It’s a tough division we’re going into this year, and we need enough competition, experience and quality to start well and sustain it.”

Beckles joins Darren Pratley as the second new face joining the club since the appointment of Kenny Jackett as manager.