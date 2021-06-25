News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Leyton Orient sign forward Paul Smyth

Published: 4:18 PM June 25, 2021    Updated: 4:32 PM June 25, 2021
Charlton Athletic's Paul Smyth (left) controls the ball during the Sky Bet League One match at Westo

Charlton Athletic's Paul Smyth (left) controls the ball during the Sky Bet League One match at Weston Homes Stadium, Peterborough. Picture date: Tuesday January 19, 2021. - Credit: PA

Leyton Orient have announced the signing of forward Paul Smyth following his release from Championship side Queens Park Rangers.

The 23-year-old struggled to break into the R’s side although he did find the net twice in 19 appearances but found himself out on loan at the likes of Accrington Stanley, Wycombe Wanderers and Charlton Athletic. 

He will now be hoping to make a name for himself as he penned a two-year-deal with the O's.

“We want to get promoted,” said Smyth. “This is a big Club. The way Kenny wants to play is something I want to be a part of. Promotion is always your ambition when you join a team and I hope we can do that this year.”

After signing two defenders and a midfielder, the addition of Smyth is Manager Kenny Jackett’s first offensive capture.

“I think he is a very good signing. At 23, there is potential for him to do very well for our Club. I’m delighted he has decided to sign for us.

“His main asset, I think is pace – I like him up front and I like him as a forward. He can score goals and I believe his pace and mobility will give defenders a lot of problems.”

Smyth is the fourth summer signing under newly-appointed manager Kenny Jackett joining the likes of Darren Pratley, Omar Beckles and Connor Wood.

Author Picture Icon
