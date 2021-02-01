Leyton Orient sign forward Tristan Abrahams on loan from Newport County
Leyton Orient have made their fourth signing of the January transfer window in forward Tristan Abrahams.
The 22-year-old re-joins the O's on loan from league rivals Newport County until the end of the season with the potential of turning it into a permanent transfer.
The frontman began his career at Leyton Orient in November 2016, moving immediately on loan to Cambridge City, where he made four appearances for the Lilywhites in the Southern League.
Upon his return to Orient, Abrahams was put straight into the first-team and actually made his Football League debut at Rodney Parade against the Exiles in March 2017.
He went on to make a further eight appearances for Leyton Orient in the 2016/17 campaign, scoring twice against Luton Town and also the matchwinner against Hartlepool United.
His performances in those few months led to Norwich City - then in the Championship - purchased his services for a reported six-figure sum.
Abrahams built up a wealth of further experience in League Two having joined both Exeter City and Yeovil Town on loan where he scored five times in 38 appearances across both spells.
The striker then made the switch to Newport County after being released by Norwich where he found the net 10 times in 46 matches in all competitions.
So far this campaign he has made 28 appearances, scoring eight goals, four of those coming in League Two and the other four in the EFL Cup.
“I’m buzzing. I’m so happy to be back, this is my home,” expressed Abrahams.
“I know a lot of the boys here. When you move mid-season, you want to hit the ground running; coming back here I know a lot of the people, staff and the philosophy of the club. It was an easy decision to come back.”
Head coach Ross Embleton added: “He is a good lad and a player we always look out for because of his history with the club. To be able to bring someone in like him, this window, provides a real good option.”
“This signing gives us the options to play different people up front, different formations when we need to. It’s nice to have that alternative.”