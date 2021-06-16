Leyton Orient sign left-back Connor Wood from Bradford City

Published: 4:54 PM June 16, 2021

Bradford City's Connor Wood during the Sky Bet League Two match at Blundell Park, Grimsby. - Credit: PA

Leyton Orient have announced the signing of left-back Connor Wood as they continue to rebuild the squad under new manager Kenny Jackett.

The 24-year-old has signed a two-year contract at The O’s and is our third new face following the arrivals of Darren Pratley and Omar Beckles.

An Essex native, Wood admitted the allure of returning home was a big part of coming to Orient.

“When I heard the Club were interested in me, it was a no-brainer. I’m delighted to be back down here and I can’t wait to get going.”

“When I got the call from the manager, it was a big shock! His reputation speaks for itself, and I’m really looking forward to working with him.”

“I’m buzzing to get it over the line, I can’t wait to get going with the season ahead.”

Manager Kenny Jackett added: "

“Connor gives us good balance,” said Jackett. “He’s a very natural left-back and very attacking. He’s someone I’ve followed since his Leicester days – we played against him quite a lot in the 23’s.

“Since then, he’s gone into League One and League Two and played 100 games for Bradford, which at 24, gives him very good experience.

“He’s an attacking full-back; in terms of replacing James Brophy. He comes in as a similar type of player with a very good left-foot and he’s capable of putting very good crosses into the box.

"I think being a local lad, he has his best years ahead of him and I’m looking forward to bringing the best out of Connor in the coming seasons.”

Wood started his career non-league and represented Soham Town Rangers and Chesham United before signing for Leicester City. Wood spent two years with the Foxes before making the switch to Bradford.

The full-back made over 100 outings for the Bantams, including 81 consecutive league games, before making his final appearance against Morecambe on the last day of the season.