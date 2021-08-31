Deadline Day: Leyton Orient sign midfielder Callum Reilly
Leyton Orient have completed the signing of midfielder Callum Reilly following the expiration of his contract at AFC Wimbledon.
The 27-year-old central midfielder offers a wealth of Football League experience, a majority of which coming in League One and the Championship.
“It’s a good club. Everyone I’ve spoken to have give me a really good impression,” said Reilly. “I’m really happy to be here.”
“The manager has been really positive towards me. He really wanted me to be here. That was a big factor in me coming here.”
Kenny Jackett was very complimentary of the O’s new signing: “He is a big tall, left-footed centre-midfielder who likes to play behind the ball. He has a good range of passing so he will fit into the way that we play. He’s excellent at set-pieces.
“He has a lot of experience higher up, both in the Championship and League One,” said the O’s gaffer. “He comes into a young, but very good group and he will bring experience into midfield.”
Reilly’s football career started with Birmingham City, and he made first team debut for the Blues as an 18-year-old back in 2012. 66 appearances later, Callum signed for Burton Albion where he registered two promotions, taking the club from League Two to The Championship.
From the 16/17 season, Reilly spent four years in League One with three different clubs: Coventry City, Bury and Gillingham. From the latter, he moved on to AFC Wimbledon for whom he racked up 70 appearances in all competitions, scoring six goals.
The centre-midfielder is the 11th new signing of the summer transfer window and will wear the #4 on the back of his shirt.
Reilly becomes The O’s second deadline day signing after Alex Mitchell on loan from Millwall.