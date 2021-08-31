News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Deadline Day: Leyton Orient sign midfielder Callum Reilly

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 7:03 PM August 31, 2021   
AFC Wimbledon’s Callum Reilly in action during the EFL Trophy, Southern Group G match at The Kiyan P

AFC Wimbledon's Callum Reilly in action during the EFL Trophy, Southern Group G match at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, London.

Leyton Orient have completed the signing of midfielder Callum Reilly following the expiration of his contract at AFC Wimbledon.

The 27-year-old central midfielder offers a wealth of Football League experience, a majority of which coming in League One and the Championship.

“It’s a good club. Everyone I’ve spoken to have give me a really good impression,” said Reilly.  “I’m really happy to be here.”

“The manager has been really positive towards me. He really wanted me to be here. That was a big factor in me coming here.”

AFC Wimbledon's Daniel Csoka (left) and Doncaster Rovers' Taylor Richards battle for the ball during

AFC Wimbledon's Daniel Csoka (left) and Doncaster Rovers' Taylor Richards battle for the ball during the Sky Bet League One match at the Keepmoat Stadium, Doncaster. Picture date: Tuesday January 26, 2021. - Credit: PA

Kenny Jackett was very complimentary of the O’s new signing: “He is a big tall, left-footed centre-midfielder who likes to play behind the ball. He has a good range of passing so he will fit into the way that we play. He’s excellent at set-pieces.

You may also want to watch:

“He has a lot of experience higher up, both in the Championship and League One,” said the O’s gaffer. “He comes into a young, but very good group and he will bring experience into midfield.”

Reilly’s football career started with Birmingham City, and he made first team debut for the Blues as an 18-year-old back in 2012. 66 appearances later, Callum signed for Burton Albion where he registered two promotions, taking the club from League Two to The Championship.

From the 16/17 season, Reilly spent four years in League One with three different clubs: Coventry City, Bury and Gillingham. From the latter, he moved on to AFC Wimbledon for whom he racked up 70 appearances in all competitions, scoring six goals.

The centre-midfielder is the 11th new signing of the summer transfer window and will wear the #4 on the back of his shirt.

Reilly becomes The O’s second deadline day signing after Alex Mitchell on loan from Millwall.

