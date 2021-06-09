Leyton Orient sign experienced midfielder Darren Pratley

Published: 7:24 PM June 9, 2021

Manager Kenny Jackett is delighted to add Pratley to his ranks for the coming season. - Credit: Leyton Orient Football Club

Leyton Orient have secured the services of experienced midfielder Darren Pratley.

Barking-born Pratley has arrived on a one-year deal following the expiry of his contract at Charlton Athletic.

With an option of a second year based on appearances, the 36-year-old is eager to get going: "I’m delighted. This is a massive club in the division. It’s a local club to me and I’m happy to be here.”

Darren Pratley - formerly of Charlton Athletic - has just signed for Leyton Orient on a one-year deal. - Credit: PA

The first signing of new manager Kenny Jackett, Pratley explains his special relationship with the gaffer: "Kenny signed me 15-years ago at Swansea, when I was 21. It was a no brainer."

From the manager's standpoint, the acquisition feels a shrewd one: “He has got good leaderships skills, not least by being a good player. He is a good athlete.

"I think he will help us to dominate the midfield. He has experience and leadership and it’s a very good signing for us.”

As a show of belief in his first signing, Jackett has appointed Pratley - who boasts over 500 professional appearances - as club captain.