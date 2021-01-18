Leyton Orient sign midfielder Nick Freeman on loan from Wycombe Wanderers

Published: 3:01 PM January 18, 2021

Wycombe Wanderers' Nick Freeman during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth. - Credit: PA

Leyton Orient have secured their second signing of the January transfer window with midfielder Nick Freeman joining on loan until the end of the season from Wycombe Wanderers.

The 25-year-old has not made the matchday squad for Wycombe’s last four games across all competitions and will now join the O's on loan for regular first-team action.

Freeman signed his first professional deal at Adams Park in the summer of 2016 after impressing on trial.

He had previously played for non-league sides Histon and Hemel Hempstead Town but emerged as a key part of Wycombe’s rise up the leagues.

Gareth Ainsworth’s side won promotion from League Two in Freeman’s first season at the club and won the League One play-offs last term.

You may also want to watch:

“I’m really pleased to sign a player of his quality. I’m really excited to work with him, ” said head coach Ross Embleton.

Freeman added: "I’m buzzing to be here. This is a big club,”

“I’ve played against Leyton Orient. They have high expectations and I’m excited to be here.”