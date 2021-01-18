Leyton Orient sign midfielder Nick Freeman on loan from Wycombe Wanderers
Leyton Orient have secured their second signing of the January transfer window with midfielder Nick Freeman joining on loan until the end of the season from Wycombe Wanderers.
The 25-year-old has not made the matchday squad for Wycombe’s last four games across all competitions and will now join the O's on loan for regular first-team action.
Freeman signed his first professional deal at Adams Park in the summer of 2016 after impressing on trial.
He had previously played for non-league sides Histon and Hemel Hempstead Town but emerged as a key part of Wycombe’s rise up the leagues.
Gareth Ainsworth’s side won promotion from League Two in Freeman’s first season at the club and won the League One play-offs last term.
“I’m really pleased to sign a player of his quality. I’m really excited to work with him, ” said head coach Ross Embleton.
Freeman added: "I’m buzzing to be here. This is a big club,”
“I’ve played against Leyton Orient. They have high expectations and I’m excited to be here.”