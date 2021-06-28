Leyton Orient sign striker Aaron Drinan from Ipswich Town

Published: 6:41 PM June 28, 2021

West Ham United's Fabian Balbuena (left) and Ipswich Town's Aaron Drinan battle for the ball during the pre-season friendly match at Portman Road, Ipswich. - Credit: PA

Leyton Orient have announced the signing of striker Aaron Drinan on a two-year deal after leaving Ipswich Town for an undisclosed fee.

The Irish forward is the fifth new player to join Kenny Jackett’s O’s this summer, following: Darren Pratley, Omar Beckles, Connor Wood and Paul Smyth.

Drinan met his new teammates and coaches today, as Orient returned to Chigwell for their first training session of pre-season.

He began his career in Ireland and represented Cork City and Waterford before making the move to The Tractor Boys in 2018. During his time at Portman Road, he had four loan spells, before breaking into the first team last season.

Drinan made 22 first team appearances for Ipswich, 16 of which coming from the subs bench, before having a year option on his contract activated.

Orient moved to make Drinan their second attacking addition, and the Irish forward is delighted to be joining Kenny Jackett’s side.

“I’ve been speaking to the club, over the last week or so to try and get something sorted. Now I’m here, I can’t wait to get started.”

“The first meeting I had with the Manager; he sold the club to me, the plans he had for me and the plans for the club.”

Orient manager Kenny Jackett added: “He strengthens our frontline, and he has a little bit of everything. He’s 6ft 1, he’s quite quick and will attack the first ball, as well as get down the sides of defenders,” he said.

“I have seen a lot of potential in him, and I’m really pleased he has dropped down a level to join Leyton Orient. He bolsters our attacking options, and with his pace and strength I think he’ll cause trouble for defenders.”





“He’s 23, and I think he’s coming into his strongest years. I’ve seen enough to know I want to work with him, and I think he’ll be a real asset for us.”