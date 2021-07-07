News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Leyton Orient sign striker Harry Smith from Northampton Town

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 5:58 PM July 7, 2021   
Northampton Town's Harry Smith during the Sky Bet League Two Play-Off Final match at Wembley Stadium

Northampton Town's Harry Smith during the Sky Bet League Two Play-Off Final match at Wembley Stadium, London. - Credit: PA

Leyton Orient have announced the signing of striker Harry Smith who joins from Northampton Town for an undisclosed fee. 

The 26-year-old forward is Kenny Jackett’s sixth new signing of the summer window, and he has penned a two-year deal, keeping him in E10 until 2023. 

"As soon as i heard the interest from Leyton Orient and the manager, i knew it was the place i wanted to play football. 

“I met with Kenny for a chat and straight away I knew the Club’s ambitions.  

"That’s only one thing and that’s promotion. I’ve been involved in a couple and there’s no better feeling, so, hopefully this season we can achieve that. 

“I’m 6ft 5; evidentially I’m good in the air, but for someone my size I do have a bit of pace to get in behind defenders. If you get balls into the box, I’ll get on the end of them. 

“This season I want to help the team as much as I can. Our team objective, like I said, is to achieve promotion. 

The striker started his career in non-league before making the move to Millwall in 2016 as a 21-year-old.  

Soon came a loan spell at Swindon Town, where Smith played alongside current O’s Keeper Lawrence Vigouroux. 

Harry made a permanent switch to Macclesfield Town ahead of the 18/19 season and made 39 league appearances – notching nine goals. 

In the summer of 2019, he made the switch to Northampton Town and enjoyed a play-off final win in his first campaign, earning promotion to League One. 

