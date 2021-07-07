Leyton Orient sign striker Harry Smith from Northampton Town
- Credit: PA
Leyton Orient have announced the signing of striker Harry Smith who joins from Northampton Town for an undisclosed fee.
The 26-year-old forward is Kenny Jackett’s sixth new signing of the summer window, and he has penned a two-year deal, keeping him in E10 until 2023.
"As soon as i heard the interest from Leyton Orient and the manager, i knew it was the place i wanted to play football.
“I met with Kenny for a chat and straight away I knew the Club’s ambitions.
"That’s only one thing and that’s promotion. I’ve been involved in a couple and there’s no better feeling, so, hopefully this season we can achieve that.
You may also want to watch:
“I’m 6ft 5; evidentially I’m good in the air, but for someone my size I do have a bit of pace to get in behind defenders. If you get balls into the box, I’ll get on the end of them.
“This season I want to help the team as much as I can. Our team objective, like I said, is to achieve promotion.
Most Read
- 1 Work begins on new Hilton Hotel to open in Whitechapel
- 2 Police: Incident prompting 'evacuation' of Royal London now resolved
- 3 Double murder charge 28 years after pensioners found dead in Bethnal Green
- 4 Man charged with attempted murder after Hornchurch stabbing
- 5 Shadwell's adventure playground reopens to help lockdown recovery
- 6 Why Netflix has opened a pop-up 'video store' in Shoreditch
- 7 Bethnal Green wine bar to open where bottles can be 'grabbed from shelves'
- 8 Trial date set for MP Apsana Begum charged with 'housing fraud'
- 9 Leyton Orient tie down goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux to a new deal
- 10 Vigil for June Harvey one year on from Bow crane tragedy
The striker started his career in non-league before making the move to Millwall in 2016 as a 21-year-old.
Soon came a loan spell at Swindon Town, where Smith played alongside current O’s Keeper Lawrence Vigouroux.
Harry made a permanent switch to Macclesfield Town ahead of the 18/19 season and made 39 league appearances – notching nine goals.
In the summer of 2019, he made the switch to Northampton Town and enjoyed a play-off final win in his first campaign, earning promotion to League One.