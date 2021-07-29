Leyton Orient sign Theo Archibald on loan from Lincoln City

Published: 12:29 PM July 29, 2021

Lincoln City’s Theo Archibald during the Sky Bet League One match at the LNER Stadium, Lincoln. - Credit: PA

Leyton Orient have made their eighth summer signing in the form of winger Theo Archibald on a season long loan deal from Lincoln City.

The 23-year-old Scotsman is the eighth new signing to join the team this summer, and the fourth new attacking addition for Kenny Jackett’s side.

“I think this will be a good platform for me to play more football than I did last season,” said Archibald after completing the switch.

“I’m very pleased to get it done. It’s been quite a quick turnaround. The season starts next week, and I’m just delighted to be here.”

“There’s a top manager in place here and as you can see, that can really attract players. Once I spoke to Martin Ling and other people here, I realised how well ran the club is.”

Manager Kenny Jackett was keen to heap praise onto his new man, who will bring a new dynamic to the side.

“He’s an out and out, left footed, left winger. He can play on either side in our system moving forward.”

“He’s a very creative player who can go outside and play, which I like. Most importantly he can deliver very good balls with that left foot. He will bring balance, directness, and quality of service. At 23, he has his best years ahead of him.”



Archibald’s career began with Celtic, where he spent all his youth, from the age of six right the way to nineteen. Theo made the move to Brentford in 2017 following a loan spell with Albion Rovers.

Another loan move would follow his permanent switch to the Bees; a full season with Forest Green Rovers in League Two – his first taste of the division.

His performances merited a move to Macclesfield Town, where Archibald established himself as a regular – he even notched a special goal against the O’s, bending a 30-yard screamer into the top corner.

Lincoln was the winger’s next destination, where he made 12 appearances in all competitions, scoring once against Mansfield Town.