Player ratings: Orient captain McAnuff leads them back to winning ways

Published: 9:30 AM December 30, 2020

Jobi McAnuff of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Plymouth Argyle, Caraboa Cup Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 15th September 2020 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Here are my player ratings from Leyton Orient’s 2-0 victory over rivals Southend United thanks to goals from captain Jobi McAnuff and attacker Conor Wilkinson.

Lawrence Vigouroux (6) - The Chilean didn’t have a save to make but was very vocal to his back line.

Sam Ling (7) - Best game of the season. Great interceptions and won his headers.

Tunji Akinola (7) - The West Ham loanee put in a solid display and added some much needed pace to the back four.

Dan Happe (6) - Happe didn’t have much to do and had a quite evening which I'm sure he won’t mind.

James Brophy (6) - Solid display, probably didn’t get forward enough, but most of the space seemed to be down the right for the O’s to attack.

Ouss Cisse (6) - The defensive midfielder looked to have a bit more energy than recent games and sprayed the ball out to the wings.

Craig Clay (7) - The most under-rated O’s player this season and proved that once again. Brilliant job winning the ball in midfield and had the best tackle of the match.

Jobi McAnuff (8) - My man of the match, led by example, scored a stunning free-kick and set up Conor Wilkinson for an assist to round off his game.

Conor Wilkinson (7) - Strange game for the attacker, showed his class and tricky feet on a number of occasions, but it took him four attempts to finally get his goal. Overall a top performance.

Danny Johnson (6)- An extremely quiet game for the DJ. Not often we’ve said that this season but he still put in a good shift.

Lee Angol (5) - Not sure he suits the role out wide, whether it’s on the left or right, looked hungry to score but nothing worked out. Too hot headed late on and picked up another booking.