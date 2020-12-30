News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > Sport

Player ratings: Orient captain McAnuff leads them back to winning ways

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 9:30 AM December 30, 2020   
Jobi McAnuff of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Plymouth Argyle, Caraboa Cup Football at The B

Jobi McAnuff of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Plymouth Argyle, Caraboa Cup Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 15th September 2020 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Here are my player ratings from Leyton Orient’s 2-0 victory over rivals Southend United thanks to goals from captain Jobi McAnuff and attacker Conor Wilkinson. 

Lawrence Vigouroux (6) - The Chilean didn’t have a save to make but was very vocal to his back line. 

Sam Ling (7) - Best game of the season. Great interceptions and won his headers. 

Tunji Akinola (7) - The West Ham loanee put in a solid display and added some much needed pace to the back four. 

Dan Happe (6) - Happe didn’t have much to do and had a quite evening which I'm sure he won’t mind. 

You may also want to watch:

James Brophy (6) - Solid display, probably didn’t get forward enough, but most of the space seemed to be down the right for the O’s to attack. 

Ouss Cisse (6) - The defensive midfielder looked to have a bit more energy than recent games and sprayed the ball out to the wings. 

Most Read

  1. 1 NHS Nightingale London still 'on standby' as patient numbers pass April peak
  2. 2 Calls for London schools to remain closed in January
  3. 3 Poplar headteacher hopes to emerge to 'a better future' after Covid-19
  1. 4 £6m medical research fund launched in east London to beat Covid
  2. 5 Law firm makes gift to help Whitechapel Mission feed the homeless in Covid crisis
  3. 6 Rent Like a Boss hosts want to bring a second series to east London
  4. 7 O's boss wants staff and players to know how big the rivalry is with Southend United
  5. 8 Nine men arrested as dawn raids targeting drugs crime continue
  6. 9 Brewery site plans 'undermine cultural quality', say campaigners
  7. 10 Woodford Green couple and Stepney Green man charged with drugs offences

Craig Clay (7) - The most under-rated O’s player this season and proved that once again. Brilliant job winning the ball in midfield and had the best tackle of the match. 

Jobi McAnuff (8) - My man of the match, led by example, scored a stunning free-kick and set up Conor Wilkinson for an assist to round off his game. 

Conor Wilkinson (7) - Strange game for the attacker, showed his class and tricky feet on a number of occasions, but it took him four attempts to finally get his goal. Overall a top performance. 

Danny Johnson (6)- An extremely quiet game for the DJ. Not often we’ve said that this season but he still put in a good shift. 

Lee Angol (5) - Not sure he suits the role out wide, whether it’s on the left or right, looked hungry to score but nothing worked out. Too hot headed late on and picked up another booking. 

Leyton Orient

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Teenager's Christmas surprise for disabled brother goes global

Lindsay Jones, Editor

Author Picture Icon

Appeal after Langdon Park DLR knife attack

Sophie Cox

Author Picture Icon

Crime

Forest Gate kidnap ends in police chase along A12

Jon King

Author Picture Icon

Finance rules broken at East London Science School, report finds

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus