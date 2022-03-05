Leyton Orient leave it late to share spoils with Stevenage

Theo Archibald's injury-time goal ensured honours finished even in this League Two relegation battle in east London.

Boro looked set to pick up three vital points in the battle to avoid the drop, after the sides had swapped three goals in eight first-half minutes.

But Archibald levelled in the fourth minute of stoppage time to see the points shared on another tense afternoon for both clubs.

Elliott List of Stevenage and Adam Thompson of Leyton Orient battle for the ball - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

O's made one change from their 2-2 midweek draw at Colchester as Archibald replaced Otis Khan, while Stevenage lined up in a 4-2-2-2 formation, with Terence Vancooten and Ed Upson in holding roles.

And after a balanced opening spell, the hosts had their first sight of goal on 12 minutes when Ethan Coleman worked hard to keep a chance alive in the box and it broke to Ruel Sotiriou, who dragged his shot wide.

Theo Archibald of Leyton Orient and Luther Wildin of Stevenage compete for the ball - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Taylor skewed wide from distance for Stevenage, then forced Lawrence Vigouroux to save with his feet after a one-two with Luke Norris, but the visitors took the lead on 24 minutes when Luke Prosser headed home at the far post from Luke O'Neill's cross following a corner.

Luke Prosser of Stevenage (right) celebrates scoring against Leyton Orient

Matt Young almost found the unmarked Sotiriou with a clever pass into the box soon after, but it was just too far in front of him.

O's were back on terms on the half-hour mark, though, when Sotiriou struck, but their joy was shortlived as Boro regained the lead two minutes later.

Ruel Sotiriou celebrates scoring for Leyton Orient against Stevenage

Norris latched onto a long ball from Christy Pym and thundered his shot past Vigouroux from the edge of the box.

And although O's applied pressure towards the end of the first half, the visitors held onto their lead.

Omar Beckles of Leyton Orient goes close to a goal against Stevenage - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Young made way for Paul Smyth during the break and Pym did well to get down and deny Harry Smith an equaliser, who was found by Connor Wood, three minutes after the restart.

Pym was equal to a Smyth attempt moments later, before Archibald's run and pass set up Sotiriou, who fired over the crossbar.

And Vigouroux collected an effort from Jake Taylor, from Zain Westbrooke's cross, before play was held up following a clash of heads between Omar Beckles and Elliott List, who both needed treatment.

George Ray of Leyton Orient and Terence Vancooten of Stevenage compete in the air - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

List was unable to continue and replaced by Jamie Reid on the hour in Boro's first change of the afternoon, while Orient's Wood also made way after picking up a knock soon after for Shadrach Ogie.

And patient play by Stevenage almost created a chance for Reid on 71 minutes, but the home side defended well and eventually cleared the danger.

Jake Taylor of Stevenage and Connor Wood of Leyton Orient battle for the ball

Luther James-Wildin was shown the first yellow card of the game 13 minutes from time, for a late challenge on Archibald, and Reid saw a deflected shot collected by Vigouroux after good hold-up play by Norris.

Coleman was then booked for the hosts, who made their third change as midfielder Darren Pratley made way for striker Frank Nouble in a bid for another late equaliser.

Stevenage manager Paul Tisdale looks on against Leyton Orient - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

But Stevenage went close to a third on 87 minutes when Vancooten's free-kick picked out Norris, who volleyed just wide.

Seven minutes of additional time were signalled by the fourth official, with O's getting back on level terms in the fourth of them through Archibald, who picked the ball up on the edge of the box, composed himself and fired into the top corner.

Leyton Orient's caretaker manager Matt Harrold issues instructions against Stevenage

Leyton Orient: Vigouroux, Wood (Ogie 65), Thompson, Smith, Archibald, Pratley (Nouble 86), Beckles, Sotiriou, Young (Smyth 46), Coleman, Ray.

Unused subs: Byrne, Moss, Kyprianou, Tanga.

Stevenage: Pym, O'Neill, Cuthbert, Vancooten, Prosser, Wildin, Westbrooke, Upson, Taylor, List (Reid 60), Norris.

Unused subs: Carter, Carvalho Andrade, Lines, Read, Clements, Walker.